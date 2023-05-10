Thursday, May 11
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Ben Danaher, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Queen of Hearts, 7 p.m.; Double Bubble, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 5:30 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Espinosa and Coffey, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Drew Dunn, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Trivia, 5:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 12
Music
Alta May's Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Jena Marie and Mr. G, 6 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Universal Sound, 7 p.m.
Arbor Village and Village Glen, 201 Townline Road, Lake Geneva—Gebel Girls, 1:45 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Surefire, The Faith Hills Have Eyes, Grindge, Gilded Cages, Nightmare Hippie, and Children, 8 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Neeno Fredricks Project, 5:30 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Fuzzy Pig, N8660 Clover Valley Road, Whitewater—Cyndi Meyer, 5 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Cartunes, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Decades Rock Band, 7 p.m.
Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room, 18 E. Main St., Evansville—Shekinah King, 5 p.m.
Lake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Troy Shanks, 6 p.m.
Liberty House Grill, 1901 Liberty Ave., Beloit—Bill Mathis, 6 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Frank Martin Busch and the Names, 6:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary McAdams and Jeff Arnold Duo, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Brady Lee, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Backyard Dischord, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Van Whailen, 7 p.m.
Sharla’s Coffee Shop, 525 College St., Unit 1, Milton—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Soulfot Mombits, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Hucksters, 6 p.m.
Wet Bottoms, 723 E. Ellendale Road, Edgerton—Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Sweet n’ Sour, 8 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Drew Dunn, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Foo Foo Dolls, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Blin Panik, Bitter Disposition, The EBaver Creek Band, Wrong Remedies, 8 p.m.
Bad Brad’s, 911 Rockport Road, Janesville—Nite Fire, 8 p.m.
The Blue Roadhouse Bar and Grill, W5699 county A, Elkhorn—Barbara Ann, 7 p.m.
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Blues Brother tribute with Mike and Ron, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Michael Hecht and Bill Camplin, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Phil Calkins, 8 p.m.
Drafthouse, 101 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Zac Matthews, 8:30 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Sweet n’ Sour, 3 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Swingbilly RFD, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Pinky and the Brains, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Radio Recall, 7 p.m.
Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room, 18 E. Main St., Evansville—Ben Castner, 2 p.m.
Lake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Dean Richards, 6 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Tony Rocker and Davis Beck, 6 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Frank and Co. Band, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Red Panda Band, noon; Versatile DJ and karaoke, 9 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Doghouse Roses, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—7000apart, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Tierney, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jack Whittle Trio, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Cork ‘n Bottle String Band, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Drew Dunn, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Games
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Drag queen dirty bingo, 7 p.m.
JR’s Pub, 11624 N. Nelson St., Charley Bluff—Dart tournament, 1 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, May 14
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Brandon Beebe, noon; 7000 Apart, 3:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Jeffrey Foucault, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve Peck and the Boys, 3 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 2 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Grass Attack, 2 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Ludy, 2:30 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Outdoor open jam, 2 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, May 15
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Nick Moss with Patrick Seals, 7 p.m.
Games
Badger Bob's, W8497 County A, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16
Music
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Leah Ina Marie Rachuj, 6:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Kids karaoke, 5:30 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Euchre, 6 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Terry Byrne, 5:30 p.m.
The Venue, 37 S. Water St., Janesville—Nauti-Nauti, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Jan. 4)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Drag bingo, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Drag bingo, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 18
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Queen of Hearts, 7 p.m.; Double-bubble, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room, 18 E. Main St., Evansville—Dino Ante, 5 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mike VanDyke, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Tapestry, 6 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Gary the Band, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—MO. B, 7 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Uncorked Comedy, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Drag queen bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.