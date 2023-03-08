Thursday, March 9
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton Jeremy McComb, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan Blitz, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Sarah Day, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Chris Higgins, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 10
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Shelley Faith, 6:30 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Elsie Binx, Left of Reason, Master Plan, Monroe, 8 p.m.
Bad Brad’s, 911 Rockport Road, Janesville—Brothers Morgan, 7 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—G-Force with Johnny Payne, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 8 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Possessed by Paul James, 7:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Neal Middleton, Brian Hennesy, Michael Alexander and TJ Stone, 7:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Andrew Robinson, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Country Two Step, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Irish Tools, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Listening Party, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Duo, 7 p.m.
Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—B.Y.B. Fridaze with DJ Alex White, 9 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Lola Blu, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—The Duoverse, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Bill and Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 8 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Chris Higgins, 7:30 p.m.
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Irish Comedy Tour, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Music
Bad Brad’s, 911 Rockport Road, Janesville—Cap’n Jack and the Lucky Dogs, 8 p.m.
Bernie’s Pub and Grill, 39 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lonesome Bill Camplin, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Loriann Bowdish, 7 p.m.
Drafthouse, 101 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Zac Matthews, 8:30 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Foley’s Bar, W3905 State Road 50, Lake Geneva—Cody Manson and Damien Quinn, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dead Man’s Hand, 8 p.m.
Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St., Delavan—Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Nite Fire and Ghosts in the Room, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—The Radiant Beings, 7 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gravity of Youth, 11 a.m.; Frank Martin Busch and the Names, 3 p.m.; Dem Horny Funkers, 7 p.m.
Papa's Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Tis, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Vintage Vinyl, 6 p.m.; Doghouse Roses, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—DJ Sloth Brigade and Elements, 8 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woefel, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—The Brothers Morgan, 1 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Soulfoot Mombits, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Brido, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Saturday Morning Cartel, 7 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Chris Higgins, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
Games
JR’s Pub, 11624 N. Nelson St., Charley Bluff—Dart tournament, 1 p.m.
Lake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Drag Queen bingo, 2 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, March 12
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Devils in the Room, 5 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jack Farina Band, 2 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Dean McCarthy, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Mr. G and Russ Doiel, 2 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Earth to Clark, 7 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Bass Creek Golf Club, 1303 S. murphy Road, Janesville—Bingo, 11 a.m.
Pirate’s Cove Bar and Grill, 622 State Road 50, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 13
Music
The Getaway on Lake Como, W4190 W. End Road, Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm Jazz Duo, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Blue Mondays with Nick Moss and Dennis Gruening, 7 p.m.
Games
Badger Bob's, W8497 County A, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14
Music
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Ben Barels, 6:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—BYO Vinyl Night, 6 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 5 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Crosby Place, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—MCU trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Writers Round, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mac Corey, 5:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Jan. 4)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Drag Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 16
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Bridges Bar & Grill, 1034 1st Center Ave., Brodhead—The Tooles, 5 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Jason D. Petitt, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mike VanDyke, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Amelia Ford, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—John Nelson, 6:30 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.