Thursday, March 24
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Uriah Storm, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Charlie Painter Trio, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggin, 6 p.m.
Comedy
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Last Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 25
Music
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Ratchet Dolls, 8:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lucy Kaplansky, 8:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Bill and Jim, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Mr. G, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Kayla Selvaag, 6 p.m.; Sarah The Red, 7 p.m.; RJ Halstead, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Mike Dangeroux, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Back 50 Band, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ken Curtis, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Russell’s Take Four Jazz Quartet, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Dan Brusky, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rick Venn, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank and Co. Band, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Comedy
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—FRI Friday, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
Music
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lonesome Bill Camplin, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Ed Chapman, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Carisa, 6 p.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Phil Calkins, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Chad Hell, 6 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Sunset Strip, 9 p.m.
Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St., Delavan—Dancing Queen, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—The eMpTy Vees, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Jestin Jay Trio, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Randy McCallister, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Vehicle6, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Smooth Blues with John Gueher, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Grant Milliren, 5 p.m.
The Treasury, 303 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Radio Wranglers, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—That's What She Said, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, Noon.
Sunday, March 27
Music
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Road Crew Acoustic, 2 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Live music, 11 a.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Back40 Band with Heather, 2 p.m.; Tony Rocker, 7 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Mr. G and Russ Doyle acoustic jam, 2 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Rhuester’s Friendly Village Tavern—5321 S. County D, Afton—Bingo, 11 a.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 28
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Mike Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Joel Baer Big Band, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Amelia Ford, 6 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Joe Stamm, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Eric Barbieri, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Comedy night, 8 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pete’s Inn Bar & Grill, 14 N. Madison St., Evansville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Literary game night, 6:30 p.m.
Sandwich Bar, 54 S. Main St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 31
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Doghouse Roses, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Guvnor's, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggin, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.