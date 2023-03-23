Thursday, March 23
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Doug Sheen, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Kenny Jones, 5:30 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Sarah Perry, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Harry Potter trivia, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 24
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—David Hecht, 6:30 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—The Lonely Ones, Sons on Fire, Embers Rise, Scarlet, Don’t Think Twice, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Add Hoc Trio, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Drafthouse, 101 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Taylor Schereck, 8:30 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Geneva Tap House, 252 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Nate and Brido, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Nauti Nauti, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Twang Dragons, 7 p.m.
Hickory Wood Events, 102 Allen St., Clinton—Gebel Girls, 6 p.m.
Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St., Delavan—Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—John Nelson, Cherokee Rose, 6:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bernie and Ardis, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Dino Ante, 6 p.m.
Papa's Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Simply Yacht, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Breadmen, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Andrew Tilander, 7 p.m.
Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—B.Y.B. Fridaze with DJ Alex Witte, 10 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Steve Weber, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Sarah Perry, 7:30 p.m.
G5 Brewing Company, 1895 Gateway Blvd., Beloit—Comedy event, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Music
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—A Burden to Bear, Shield the Survivors, Psychobilly Death Clowns, S1N, Saint Elsewhere, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Terry White, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Genevieve Paur, 7 p.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Phil Calkins, 7 p.m.
Drafthouse, 101 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Cover Story, 8:30 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Mr. Pink, 8:30 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Milwaukee Blue Rock Collective, 7 p.m.
Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St., Delavan—Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—PTO and The Cattlemen, 8 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ken Curtis, 7 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Nine Thirty Standard, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Super Dave, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Alyssia Dominguez, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Duo, 7 p.m.
River Jack’s Bar and Grill, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
The Shore, 3714 S. Shore Drive, Delavan—Double Bourbon Quick, 6 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Indigo Blues Band, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Grant Milliren, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Water Street Jacks, 7 p.m.
The Venue, 37 S. Water St., Janesville—Sonya and Geoff and tony Inzeo, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Comedy Hypnosis Adventure, 3 p.m.
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Sarah Perry, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Euchre, 11:30 a.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Purse bingo, 1 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Designer bag bingo, 3 p.m.
Lake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Drag Queen bingo, 2 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, March 26
Music
CheezHead Brewing, 414 Pleasant St., Beloit—Greg Gerard, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Enchanted Onion, 12:30 p.m.; The Dawg Bones, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Brooke Nunn, 2 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—bingo, 1 p.m.
Pirate’s Cove Bar and Grill, 622 State Road 50, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 27
Music
The Getaway on Lake Como, W4190 W. End Road, Lake Geneva—Lucy, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Blue Monday with Joe Nosek and Billy Flynn, 7 p.m.
Games
Badger Bob's, W8497 County A, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28
Music
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—D’Lite Duo, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Joel Baer’s Big Band, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Decades by the Hour, 5 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Writers Round, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen, 5:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Jan. 4)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Rustic Pub, 2028 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Trapper’s Bar and Grill, 50 N. Union Road, Evansville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 30
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Gebel Girls, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Marr’Lo, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—David Mazzie, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—The Rose, 5 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Marz Timms, 7:30 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Comedy night, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Friends trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.