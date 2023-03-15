Thursday, March 16
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Bridges Bar & Grill, 1034 1st Center Ave., Brodhead—The Tooles, 5 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Jason D. Petitt, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Royal Irish Band, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mike VanDyke, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Amelia Ford, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—John Nelson, 6:30 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Ali Sultan, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 17
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Mark Croft, 6:30 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Badger Chord Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Floyd and Associates, 9 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Frank and Co. Band, 7 p.m.
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—DJ BK, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Steven Douglas Peck, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—My Politic, 8:30 p.m.
CheezHead Brewing, 414 Pleasant St., Beloit—Danny Grams, 7 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Fuzzy Pig, N8660 Clover Valley Road, Whitewater—County Craic, 5 p.m.
Geneva Tap House, 252 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Amy and Brido, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Shuffle This, 8 p.m.
Lake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Wend O’Lynn, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Pat McCurdy, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Katie Scullin Band, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Josh Calhoun, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill “The Horse” Bossingham, 7 p.m.
New Horizon's Sports Bar & Grill, 214 S. Seventh St., Delavan—Jeff Walski, 6 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Tom Stanfield, 5 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Brothers Quinn, 2 p.m.; 9 Proof, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Eclectic Red, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Roadhouse Chiefs, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Small Batch Trio, 7 p.m.
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—DJ Alex Witte, 10 p.m.
Sharla’s Coffee Shop, 525 College St., Unit 1, Milton—Open mic, 5 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Denny Diamond, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jacob Halbur, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Lake Geneva—Carter and Co. the Duo, 8 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Stalley Cats, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Ali Sultan, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Trivia, 5:15 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 7 p.m.; Cherry Pie, 9 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—A.D.D., Emperors and Angels, Benjamin Trick, Would You Kindly?, 8 p.m.
Bad Brad’s, 911 Rockport Road, Janesville—Razor’s Edge, 8 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Jestin Jay Trio Band, 8:30 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Munson Band, 9 p.m.
Bucky's Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Buckhorn Supper Club, 11802 N. Charley Bluff Road, Milton—Ludy and His Lady, 6:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Tim Grimm, 8:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Drafthouse, 101 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Duo, 8:30 p.m.
Edgerton Performing Arts Center, 200 Elm High Drive, Edgerton—Henhouse Prowlers, 7:30 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Roxtar, Brian Angileri and Shock Leitner, 8 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Jim Best, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Sunset Strip, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Red Moon, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Fort Night Band, 8 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Elizabeth Mary Band, Sarah the Red, 6 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm, 6 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Evan Riley Band, 7 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Tommy and the Travelers, 11 a.m.; Small Talk, 2 p.m.; The Jimmys, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Randy McCallister, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Miss Birdee’s Birdcage, 7:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Woefel, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Third Chair, 5 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 8 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Nathan Crawford, 5 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Tommy Fakem, 2 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Dirty Groove Band, 7 p.m.
VFW, 179 E. Main St., Evansville—Darious Pro Pittman, 7 p.m.; Earth to Clark, 8 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Il Boi Hip Hop Showcase, 7 p.m.
Comedy
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Stephen Springer, Fritz Nothnagel and Brian Hicks, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Ali Sultan, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Steadily Improv’ing, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Drag Queen dirty bingo, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Oberg’s Bar, 348 Liguori Road, Edgerton—Dart tournament, 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
Music
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Back 40 Band, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Mr. G and Russ Doiel, 2 p.m.
Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Three Left, 6 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Pirate’s Cove Bar and Grill, 622 State Road 50, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Monday, March 20
Music
The Getaway on Lake Como, W4190 W. End Road, Lake Geneva—Dan Blitz, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Blue Monday with Jim Schwartz and Paul Stillin, 7 p.m.
Games
Badger Bob's, W8497 County A, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Trivia, 1 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21
Music
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Leah Ina Marie Rachuj, 6:30 p.m.
Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Terry Byrne, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Nick Matthews, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Jan. 4)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 23
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Kenny Jones, 5:30 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Sarah Perry, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.