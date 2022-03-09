Thursday, March 10
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan Blitz, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Sarah Day, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggin, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Game night, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Bingo, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 11
Music
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Trapt, 7:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Brido Solo, 6 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Kat and the Hurricane, 8 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bill and Jim, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—BCT, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Bakers Union Blues Band, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—JC Ayer, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean's Blue Country, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—The Radiant Beings, 7 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Tooles, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The TNTS Project, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Rose Among Thorns, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Matthew Adam, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Comedy
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Comedy night, 7 p.m.
G5 Brewing Company, 1895 Gateway Blvd., Beloit—Laugh and Brews, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
Music
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—90s Rock Takeover, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Camplin and Michael Hecht, 8 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Minimal, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 6 p.m.; Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Jenny Hundt, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Live band, 6 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Zaido Cruz, 4:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Stereotype, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Sensations, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Razors Edge, 8 p.m.
Holly's Como Inn, N3461 County H, Lake Geneva—Stone Cold Country, Noon.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Fat Side Up, 9 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Mile 134, Parelax, Diskillery and Flying Fuzz, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
New Horizon's Sports Bar & Grill, 214 S. Seventh St., Delavan—Under Siege, 8 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Decade, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 9 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Gary the Band, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Four Wheel Drive, 5 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Carter and Co., 8 p.m.
Games
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Drag bingo, 4 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, Noon.
Sunday, March 13
Music
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Tim castle and Dale Sellers, 1 p.m.
Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—The Brothers Morgan, 2 p.m.
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—EG, Noon.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Mike Schneider, 2 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Jamie Campbell and Friends, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Cornhole, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 14
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Omar Coleman, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 15
Music
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Catelyn Picco, 5 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Rebels-Devils, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Friends with Benefits, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit, Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Bingo, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 17
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Larry Unger with Audrey Knuth, 7:30 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Jon Dawley, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 8 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Slipjig, 5 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen and Ivy Ford, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggin, 6 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Brido Band, 4 p.m.
Comedy
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Laughs with a Leprechaun, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 4 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.