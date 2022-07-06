Thursday, July 7
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Spook Handy, 7:30 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—The Tony Ocean Show, 6 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Moth, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Tadder Jam, 5 p.m.
Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379 S9674 County S, Eagle—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mike Van Dyke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Sarah Day, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Noah James Hittner, 6 p.m.
ComedyCaptain Jack Hanson’s Bar and Grill, 615 Cranston Road, Beloit—Chris Schmidt and Cory Lara, 7 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Bongat and Ray Wisbrock, 8 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 8
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Solution, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Reign of Z, The Failsafe, Corrupt the Masses, Three Left, 8 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Horse 1 Man Band, 5:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Piper Road, 8:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open music jam, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Novy Spinners, 6:30 p.m.
East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Rob’s Alibi, 6 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Mark Croft Duo, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Nauti Nauti, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 7 p.m.
Harry Moore Pavilion, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—The Jimmys, 7 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Indigo Canyon, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Emily Knutson, 5 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Jess Meuse, 8 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Rise of the Modern Day Outlaws, 6:30 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Bahama Bon, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—JC Ayer, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Andrew David Weber Band, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Andrew Tilander, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Edison Blake, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Dino Ante, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Blues Party, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Comedy Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Comedy sketch show, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Pink Houses, 7 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Rough Rider, 4 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Erin Enderlin and Kayla Ray, 7:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Marianne Flemming, Cris Plata and Bill Camplin, 8:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Peter Charles, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—The Mark David Group, 5 p.m.
Double B Farm Country Store & Cafe, 2777 S. Brostuen Road, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 5:30 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Petty Union, 6:30 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ RV, 9 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Russ Doiel jam session, 2 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—KARL, 3 p.m.
Lakeland RV Campground, 2803 Highway 59, Milton—Band X, 7 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Green Eyed Ladies, 4 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Full Rut, 8 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Scott and Jess, 4 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
New Horizon’s Sports Bar & Grill, 214 S. Seventh St., Delavan—Midnight Rider Band, 8 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm Duo, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Zweifel Brothers, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Saturday Morning Cartel, 6 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Joe 2.0, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Kenny Jones Duo, 2:30 p.m.; Tony Ocean, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Josh Quinn, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—DJ/Karaoke with Shock, 8 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Evan Pingel, noon.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Sarah Day, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Paul Zalello, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Midnight Angel, 5 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Kyler Kuzio, 2 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Dirty Groove, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Hungry Williams, 6 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, July 10
MusicThe Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm Duo, 2 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Sweet Bobby and Da Tommy Gunn Band, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—McAdams Brothers, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve Carrel and The Boys, noon.
Hotel Goodwin, rooftop, 500 Public Ave., Beloit—Andrew Robinson, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Dirty Grove, 2 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Faster Faster Faster, 2 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Nite Fire, 2 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Indigo Canyon, 3 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Highlights, 5 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—The Doghouse Roses, 2:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Gary the Band, 3 p.m.
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Corner Boys, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Road Trip, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Outdoor open jam with Mr G. and Russ Doiel, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 2 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Gary Band, 3 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—Cherokee Rose Band, 6 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Sons of Leroy, 3 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, July 11
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12
MusicMars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4:30 p.m.
Lower Courthouse Park, Marvin Roth Pavilion, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—The Smoky Nights, 6:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan Lepien, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Tommy Odetto, 6 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 5:30 p.m.
GamesCrafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Real MacCoy’s, W8632 County A, Richmond—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13
MusicHammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve Peck, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Brooke Nunn, 8 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Telstar, Whalen and Tony, 6 p.m.
Rock County Historical Society campus, 426 N. Jackson St., Janesville—ShowGrizz, 5 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyEast Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Comedy night, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
FIBS North, 906 W. Exchange St., Brodhead—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 14
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Old Sap, 8 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bill and Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Dales Jam, 5 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mac Corey, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Scott Damgaard, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Dan Maguire, 6 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.