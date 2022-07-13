Thursday, July 14
Music
Blackhawk Campground, 3407 E. Blackhawk Drive, Milton—Party Marty, 6:30 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Old Sap, 8 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Doug Sheen, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bill and Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 6 p.m.
Genisa Wine Bar, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—The Smoky Nights, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Dales Jam, 5 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Jackie Ernst and Brooke Nunn, 6 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mac Corey, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Scott Damgaard, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 6 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Dan Maguire, 6 p.m.
Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn—Judson Brown Duo, noon; Petty Thieves, 3 p.m.; Breaking Cadence, 4:30 p.m.; In The Stix, 5 p.m.; Hairbanger’s Ball, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 15
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Whiskey Bells, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Ignite the Fire, Divide the Fall, Scarlet, Fight Like Sun, 8 p.m.
Badger Bob's, W8497 County A, Delavan—Julius Bindrim, 5 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Pro Pittman, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Edison Schetter, 7 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 9 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Blue Rhythm Trio, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Monark, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Dawg Bones, 7 p.m.
Harry Moore Pavilion, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Copper Box, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan and Emily Knutson, 5 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Stephanie Lynn, 8 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Bahama Bon, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Andrew Robinson, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Horse One-Man Band, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean Richard Experience, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Tim and Loriann, 7 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Rainbow Bridge, 6 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Piper Road Spring Band, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Ludy, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Divergents, 7 p.m.
Racetrack Park, 900 Stoughton Road, Edgerton—Cactus Mother, 5 p.m.; RailHopper, 7:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Andrew Tilander, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jonathan Polit, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Kelsey Miles, 6 p.m.
Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn—D’Lite Dup. noon; The Spectaculars, 2:30 p.m.; Kashmir, 6:30 p.m.; 7th Heaven, 7:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Rolland Bell, 8 p.m.
Games
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Andrew Rudick, 8 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bindo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 16
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Tim Daniels Band, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—From Ashes to Embers, Modifire, So Called Saints, Creation Denied, The Rightious and Few, Dystology, 8 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Tony Logue Band, 7:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Edison Schetter, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—PFK, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 7 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Smooth Blues Band, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Steamin Barracudas, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—John Masino Band, 7 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Jeff Walski, 4 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Tooles, 7 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Kevin and Greg, 6 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—TALLAN, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Matt Jaye, 3 p.m.; Glenn Davis, 7 p.m.
Racetrack Park, 900 Stoughton Road, Edgerton—Gary the Band, 1:30 p.m.; Bree Morgan, 5:30 p.m.; Jo Dee Messina, 9:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Josh Hurst, 7 p.m.
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Shenanigans, 8 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Top Flight, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—John Gay, noon.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 2 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rotten Brothers, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Video Star, 5 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—Lunchmoney Bullies, 4 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Charlie Anne, 3 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Loriann and Brido, 5:30 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Kenny Hotopp, 2 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Soggy Prairie, 6 p.m.
Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn—The Smoky Nights, 2:30 p.m.; The Cheap Shots, 4:30 p.m.; Sweet T, 6 p.m.; Serendipity, 6:30 p.m.; Arch Allies, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, July 17
Music
Badger Bob's, W8497 County A, Delavan—Rainbow Bridge, 2 p.m.
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Smooth Blues Band, 10 a.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—KATZSASS, 2 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Open mic, 1 p.m.
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Green Eyed Ladies, noon.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Sweet ‘n Sour Duo, 2 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Keller, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Banana Wind, 2 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Jazzcore Friction, 2 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Railhopper, 2 p.m.; Alex Williams, 6 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Mark O’Dette, 3 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—that Gurl, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 2:30 p.m.
Racetrack Park, 900 Stoughton Road, Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 3 p.m.
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Phil Calkins, 5 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Gary Stebnitz, noon.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—2 AM Band, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Gary the Band, 2 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—Stateline Playboys, 6 p.m.
Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn—Hillbilly Rockstarz, noon; Cameron Webb, 2 p.m.; Chris Kroeze, 4 p.m.; The Prince Experience, 6 p.m.
Wet Bottoms, 723 E. Ellendale Road, Edgerton—Nauti Nauti, 2 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, July 18
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Sam Ness, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 19
Music
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 5 p.m.
Lower Courthouse Park, Marvin Roth Pavilion, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—The Jimmys, 6:30 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jackie Brown, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Erin Krebs and Jeff Johnston, 6 p.m.
Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Sam Ness, 6 p.m.
Central Park, 400 N. Main St., Edgerton—Brass Knuckles Quintet, 6:30 p.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Kelsey Miles, 8 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Julius Bindrim, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Tim Wright, 6 p.m.
Rock County Historical Society campus, 426 N. Jackson St., Janesville—SWINGFish, 5 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 21
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Daniel Champagne, 7:30 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Red Ball Jet, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 5 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Jackie Ernst, 5 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Matt Jaye, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Avian Aura, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 6 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—Cork n’ Classics, 5 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Harry Moore Pavilion, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bingo, 5:30 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.