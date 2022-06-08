Thursday, June 9
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Gianni, 4:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Kevin and Greg, 6 p.m.
The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton—The Jimmys, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Dale’s Jam, 5 p.m.
Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379 S9674 County S, Eagle—Andrew David Weber, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Amy Christine and Jenny Lupien, 6 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Red Rabbit MKE, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Ira DeBoer, 6 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 10
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Universal Sound, 7 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Horse 1 Man Band, 5:30 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Hogtied to the Misfit, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Ad Hoc Trio, 8 p.m.
Capital Brewery, 7734 Terrace Ave., Middleton—Blue Olives, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open music jam, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Andy and Rachel, 6:30 p.m.
East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Smooth Blues Band, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Moth, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Tim O’Grady, 5 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Mason Meyer and the Stolen Thunder Band, Blue Iris, 7 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Bahama Bon, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—David Hayes, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Zweifel Brothers, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Nate and Brido, 7 p.m.
Pete’s Parkside Pub, 103 N. Second St., Delavan—Facetious, 8 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—The Doghouse Roses, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Barbara Stephan and Peter Mac, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Andrew Tilander, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Gianni Rome, 5:30 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Soul Inspirations, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—The Bartabs, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday. June 11
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Diamonds and Lead, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Raven Bitch, Junk Male, Politix, Damaged Goods, Buck Neck-ed, Razors Edge, 5 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Dan Riley, 4 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Munson Band, 8 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeffrey Steele, 7:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Camplin with Michael Hecht, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Tim B., 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Dawg Bones, 5 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Big Al Wetzl Band, 6:30 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ RV, 9 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve Carrell and The Boys, 2 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Radio Recall, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Wayne Road, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Gas Can Alley and Dig Deep, 6 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—2AM, 6 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—7th Heaven, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Ludy, 2:30 p.m.; Kevin Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—V Funk, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Shopiere Tap, 5227 County J, Clinton—Steven Douglas Peck. Noon.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Bree Morgan, 1 p.m.; Jenny Hundt, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Dan Lepien, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Four Wheel Drive, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Kings of Radio, 5 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Johnny Nelson, 2 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Don Collins and The Night Shift, 5:30 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Aaron William and the Hoodoo, 6 p.m.
GamesMoose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday. June 12
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Scott Wilcox, 3:30 p.m.
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm Duo, 2 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Miller and Bill Camplin, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve Carrell and The Boys, noon.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—MadTadders, 2 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 2 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—BA Blues Band and Cady Cigarette open jam, 1 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Scott and Jess, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 2:30 p.m.
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Desperate Bastards Acoustic Trio, 5 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Evan Pingel, noon.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—The Decade, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Mr. G and Russ Doiel, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Bucknaked, 3 p.m.
Waterstreet Bar & Grill, 200 South St., Evansville—Hombres, 2 p.m.
Wet Bottoms, 723 E. Ellendale Road, Edgerton—Nauti-Nauti, 2 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 2 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, June 13
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Blue Monday and Brandon Santini, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 14
MusicLD’s BBQ, 2511 Main St., East Troy—Judson Brown Band, 6 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4:30 p.m.
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 6:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jackie Brown, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Julius Bindrim, 6 p.m.
The Rock Bar and Grill, 101 Maple Ave., Beloit—The VanDwellers, 6 p.m.
GamesCrafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15
MusicCentral Park, 400 N. Main St., Edgerton—Pink House, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve Peck, 6 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Matt Jaye, 6 p.m.
Menhall Pavilion, Central Park, 310 N. Main St., Edgerton—Pink Houses, 6:30 p.m.
Rock County Historical Society campus, 426 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Shotgun Jane, 5 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyMustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
FIBS North, 906 W. Exchange St., Brodhead—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 16
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Swing Station, 5 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Uriah Storm, 7 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Buck Nekid, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 5 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Jackie Marie, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 5 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—Tyler Smith, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 6 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—High Concept, 8 p.m.
Comedy5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Stoner Talks: Comedy Night; 9 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.