Thursday, June 30
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Sam Ness, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Red Ball Jet, 6 p.m.
Genisa Wine Bar, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Ludy, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris O’Leary Band, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 5 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Wes Shipp, 8 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 5 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Two Guys with Guitars, 5 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Feestet, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Rose Among Thorns, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Josh Calhoun, 6 p.m.
ComedyCaptain Jack Hanson’s Bar and Grill, 615 Cranston Road, Beloit—Comedy night, 7 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Comedy night, 7:30 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 1
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Decade, 7 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Horse 1 Man Band, 5:30 p.m.
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Bill Hill, 4 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Just Dave, 6:30 p.m.
Genisa Wine Bar, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Neeno Fredricks Project, 6 p.m.
Harry Moore Pavilion, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—That Gurl, 5 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Rough Riders, 5 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Bahama Bon, 6 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Bill “Sinatra” Serritella, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—DJ Chris-Maas, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Brian and Marques, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Matthew Acoustic, 6 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Frank and Company Band, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Back2Back, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
The Treasury, 303 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—DJ Tunes, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Danny Miller Band, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Videostar, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Artigas, Cold Kingdom, Modern Mimes, Dayrollers, Scarlet, 6 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Bar Tabs, 4 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Johnny T-Bird, 7 p.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Jon Dawley, 6 p.m.
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—David Marshall Band, 6 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Rainbow Bridge Band, 6:30 p.m.
East Troy Festival Grounds, 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy—Dirty Boogie, 2 p.m. Figure of Speech, 3:30 p.m.; Smart Mouth, 7 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Politix, 5 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Grace Gladem, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Twang Dragons, 3 p.m.
Lake Leota Park, Leonard Park Drive, Evansville—LUBE, 8 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm, 4 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Dawg Bones, 7 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Big Al Wetzel, 4 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 2:30 p.m.; Kenny Jones, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Hearthfire, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—DJ Mister Woods, 11 a.m.; Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Hobie and the Leftovers, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Diamonds and Lead, 5 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Sweet ‘n Sour Duo, 2 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Nathan and Brido, 5:30 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Claire Kelly, 2 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Toco Beach Steelpan, 6 p.m.
GamesMoose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, Noon.
Sunday, July 3
MusicThe Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Smooth Blues Band, 10 a.m.
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Over the Limit, 1 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Sarah the Red, noon.
Down the Street, 967 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Party Marty, 7:30 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Silverplume, 1 p.m.
East Troy Festival Grounds, 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy—Lunch Money Bullies, 7 p.m.; The Toys, 7:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Land of Linkin, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Floyd and Associates, 3 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Erin and Trevor Acoustics, 2 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Chinsey, 3 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Mark O’Dette, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Telstar, 2:30 p.m.; Downtown Harrison, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Van Jaeger, 7 p.m.
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Claire Kelly and Kevin Andrew Prchal 5 p.m.
Shopiere Tap, 5227 County J, Clinton—Folkn Rockn, 1 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Brittany Jean, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—The Decade, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Frank and Company, 3 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—Grass Attack, 6 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Phill Valdez, 3 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, July 4
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Taylor and Von, 3 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Darryl Markette, 1 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 7 p.m.
Lake Leota Park, Leonard Park Drive, Evansville—The Jimmys, 1 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—3 p.m.
Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Wise Jennings, 1 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Paul Hieser, 10 a.m.; Jimmy Nick, 11 a.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Breaking Cadence, 2:30 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Fresh Horses, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Randy McCallister, noon.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—DJ Mister Woods, 11 a.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Retro Specz, 5 p.m.
Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St., Janesville—Party Marty and The Dirt Bags, 3 p.m.
Wet Bottoms, 723 E. Ellendale Road, Edgerton—Nite Fire, 2 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 5
Music
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 5 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Marr’Lo, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Travis Paul Duo, 6 p.m.
The Rock Bar and Grill, 101 Maple Ave., Beloit—Brian and Marques, 6 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 6
Music
Central Park, Menhall Pavilion, 400 N. Main St., Edgerton—Pink Houses, 6:30 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Kelsey Miles, 8 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Open mic, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 7
Music
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Pump 5, 6 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Spook Handy, 7:30 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—The Tony Ocean Show, 6 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Moth, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Tadder Jam, 5 p.m.
Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379 S9674 County S, Eagle—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Sarah Day, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Noah James Hittner, 6 p.m.
Comedy
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Bongat and Ray Wisbrock, 8 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.