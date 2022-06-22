Thursday, June 23
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Coaching with Kelsey open mic, 6 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Shi*Unauts-Porter, Mulvey and Camplin, 8 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bass Cover Tunes, 6 p.m.
The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Jason Petitt, 5 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Blue Moon Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Karen Shook, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Cosmic Endeavors, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Espinosa and Coffey, 6 p.m.
Comedy
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Mike Jonjak and Glenn Widdicombe, 8 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 24
Music
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Andrew W. Boss, Scream at the Sky, In the Hour, 8 p.m.
Badger Bob's, W8497 County A, Delavan—Horse 1 Man Band, 5:30 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Pine Travelers, 6 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—SWINGFish, 6 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Over the Limit, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Shi*Unauts-Porter, Mulvey and Camplin, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open music jam, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Fender Bender, 6:30 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Steve Weber, 5 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Stateline Boys, 7 p.m.
Harry Moore Pavilion, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Cash Box Kings, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Road House Chiefs, 5 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—FM Flyers, 7 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Bahama Bon, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Pistol Pete, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Back 40, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Bad Habit, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Terry Bryne, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Andrew Tilander, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Stella and Me, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Madtown Mannis Boys, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static Band, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Comedy
Independent Order of Odd Fellows Wisconsin Lodge 14, 22 N. Main St., Janesville—Comedy night, 8 p.m.
Games
Saturday, June 25
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Foo Foo Dolls, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Three Left, 99 Proof, Tomorrow is Yesterday, Creation Denied, Dystology, 8 p.m.
Badger Bob's, W8497 County A, Delavan—Gas Can Alley, 4 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Allens Grove Band, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Shi*Unauts-Porter, Mulvey and Camplin, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Jeff and Curt, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—The Banana Boat, 6:30 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Heroes and Legends acoustic solo, 4:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Damage Control, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Russ Doiel jam session, 2 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Steamin Barracudas, Twang Dragons, 3 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Ivy Ford, 8:45 p.m.
Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St., Delavan—Squad 51, 10 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Champs Jaxon, 7 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm Duo, 7 p.m.
O'Riley and Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Jestin' Jay Trio, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 2:30 p.m.; Ludy, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Gebel Girls, noon; Full Grown Men, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Sipos and Young, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—The Now, 5 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Josh Clark, 2 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Gary Band, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Matthew James and the Ramble, 6 p.m.
Comedy
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open mic comedy, 7 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, June 26
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Shelley Faith, 1 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Carisa, noon.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, noon.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan Trio, 2 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Party Marty, 2 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Jeff Trudell, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 2:30 p.m.
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Big Al and Jimbo, 5 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Jenny Hundt, 12:30 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Trailer Kings, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—Tony Ocean, 1 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Tim O’Grady Jr., 2 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—MadTadders, 3 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—The Back Roads Trio, 6 p.m.
Wet Bottoms, 723 E. Ellendale Road, Edgerton—Shotgun Jane, 2 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Gary McAdams Band, 3 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, June 27
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Blue Monday and Rockin Johnny Burgin, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 28
Music
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 5 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Joel Baer Bing Band, 7 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Marr’Lo, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Graham Marlowe, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 29
Music
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Tim O’Grady, 8 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—The Gravity of Youth, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Matt Jaye, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Friends with Benefits, 6 p.m.
Rock County Historical Society, 440 N. Jackson St., Janesville—5 to 8 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 30
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Red Ball Jet, 6 p.m.
Genisa Wine Bar, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Ludy, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris O’Leary Band, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 5 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Wes Shipp, 8 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Feestet, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Rose Among Thorns, 5 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Josh Calhoun, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Comedy night, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.