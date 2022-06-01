Thursday, June 2
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Coyote’s Night Club, 107 Dearborn St., Beloit—Lola Blu, 8 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Stereotype, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Tadder Jeam Session, 5 p.m.
The Kosh Kabin Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Big Radio Voice, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Michael Moncada, 6:30 p.m.; Mason Meyer, 8 p.m.; Whey Jennings, 8:30 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Dino Ante, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 6 p.m.
ComedyCaptain Jack Hanson’s Bar and Grill, 615 Cranston Road, Beloit—Comedy night, 7 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 3
MusicAlta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Mr. G and Gina Marie, 6 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Retro Specz, 7 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Horse 1 Man Band, 5:30 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Pinky and the Brains, 6 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Polyjamorous, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Pete Henry, 6:30 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Rough Riders, 5 p.m.
Janesville Farmers Market, Town Square, 69 S. River St., Janesville—Steve Weber, 11:30 a.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Keith Daniels, 7 p.m.; Reverend MeanTooth, 8 p.m.; Mhos Ohms, 9 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Bahama Bon, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—DJ Chris Maas, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 7 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Jack Farina Big Band, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Ryan Craig Acoustic, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Grant Milliren, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Van Eskes, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve Peck. 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Craig Gerdes Band, 6 p.m.
ComedyEmmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Steadily Improv Troupe, 8 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Retro Specz, 6 p.m.; Wayne Road, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Dark Sun, 8 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Bar Tabs, 4 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Loriann Bowdish, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Jon Bon Stamos, 6:30 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—David Bruce, 6 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Matt Meyer Duo, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—AudioDrive, 3 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 2 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—The Roundabouts, 4 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—That Gurl and Lakeview, 5 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Karen Shook, 2:30 p.m.; Telstar, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Groove Machanix, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Facious, noon; Gary Stebnitz, 5 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tom Winkers, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Hobie and the Leftovers, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Retro Specz, 5 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon Duo, 8 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 3 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Nathan and Brido, 5:30 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Chad Hell, 2 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Morning Dayz, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Cajun Strangers, 6 p.m.
ComedyThe Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Stand-up comedy show, 6 p.m.
GamesMoose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, June 5
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Spare Chance Trio, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Sarah the Red, noon.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Matt Meyers and Rodgers, 1 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jack Farina Big Band, 2 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Banana Wind, 2 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Small Talk, 6 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Lara Bell, 3 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Mark O’Dette, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 2:30 p.m.
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Phil Calkins and Mark Gretch and Jen, 5 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Tim O’Grady Jr., noon.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Ear Candy, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Mr. G and Russ Doiel, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Gary the Band, 2 p.m.
Wally Wheelz Inn, 1265 Racine St., Delavan—Gary Stebnitz, 2 p.m.
ComedyGar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Captain Jack Bouzaine, 3 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, June 6
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Blue Mondays with The Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 7
MusicChamps Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 5 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4:30 p.m.
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Sunset Strip, 6:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mike VanDyke, 5:30 p.m.
The Rock Bar and Grill, 101 Maple Ave., Beloit—Brian and Marques, 6 p.m.
GamesBoxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8
MusicCafé Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Kirchen with Radoslav Lorkovic, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Anthony Deutsch Trio, 5 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Lindsay Shanks, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyEast Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Comedy night, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 9
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Gianni, 4:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Kevin and Greg, 6 p.m.
The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton—The Jimmys, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Dale’s Jam, 5 p.m.
Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379 S9674 County S, Eagle—Andrew David Weber, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Red Rabbit MKE, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Ira DeBoer, 6 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.