Thursday, July 28
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Grant Milliren, 4 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song Circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—G-Force Band, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Marty’s Jam, 5 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Mackenzie Moore, 7 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 5 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Frank and Co. Band, 5 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Matt Jaye, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 6 p.m.
Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville—Craig Morgan, 8 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—88 with Scott, 5 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Joshua Clark, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jack Willhite, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 29
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Frank Martin Busch and the Names, 7 p.m.
Badger Bob's, W8497 County A, Delavan—Horse 1 Man Band, 5:30 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting and JFK the Band, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—cash Box Kings, 8 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Darious Pro Pittman, 7 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Yacht Club, 1501 Cedar Point Drive, Delavan—Georgia Rae, 6 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karl the Band, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Gary the Band, 6:30 p.m.
Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Contact High, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—G-Force Band, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Stateline Boys, 7 p.m.
Harry Moore Pavilion, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Grand Groove Hotel Band, 5 p.m.; Gary McAdams Band, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—The Decade Unplugged, 5 p.m.
The Kosh Kabin Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Diamonds and Lead, 9 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Bahama Bon, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Mike Dangeroux, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Wayne Paul, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Stephan, Dylan and Nathan Jazz Trio, 5 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Folk’n Rock’n, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Bad Dads, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Andrew Tilander, 7 p.m.
Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.; Uncle Kracker, 8 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rick Venn, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Birddog Blues Band, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Comedy
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Comedy show, 9 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Blue Steel, 7 p.m.
Badger Bob's, W8497 County A, Delavan—Gas Can Alley, 4 p.m.
Beloit Farmers’ Market, 557 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Frank and Co. Band, 9 a.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Paul Thorn Band, 7:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lilli Lewis, 8:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Ed Chapman, 7 p.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Phil Calkins, 8 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Big Al Wetzel Band, 6:30 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Danny “The Ginger” Grams, 3 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ RV, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Tomboy, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Roxtar, 3 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Matt and Mark, 4 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—In Spite of Ourselves, 4 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Greg Schaffer, 7 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—KARL, 6 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Tony Rocker, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mike VanDyke, 2:30 p.m.; Ludy, 7 p.m.
Pirate’s Cove Bar and Grill, 622 State Road 50, Delavan—Comedy night, 8 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Chris Haise Duo, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville—Dan Brusky, 3 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Evan Pingel, 5 p.m.; Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—The Dimes, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—John Gueher, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Diamonds and Lead, 5 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—The Student Body, 8 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm Duo, 5:30 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Chad Hell, 2 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mark Croft, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Small Talk, 6 p.m.
Veterans Park. 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn—Under Siege, 5 p.m.
Comedy
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open mic comedy, 7 p.m.
Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville—Charlie Berens, 8 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, July 31
Music
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Third coast Bluegrass, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Carisa, noon.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Dave Marshall Band, 2 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Bathtub Mothers, 2 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva— Contact High, 4 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Big Al Wetzel Band, 2:30 p.m.
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Ken Curtis and Mark Cretch and Jen, 5 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Eclectic Red, noon.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Breaking Cadence, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Outdoor G-Force open jam, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Jackie Ernst, 2 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Twang Dragons, 3 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—The Soundbillies, 6 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Gary McAdams Band, 3 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 2 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Trivia, 1 p.m.
Rhuester’s Friendly Village Tavern—5321 S. County D, Afton—Bingo, 11 a.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 1
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mike Van Dyke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Dino Reese, 6 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—D’Lite Duo, 5 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday. Aug. 3
Music
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Carrie Elkin and Danny Schmidt, 8 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Brooke Nunn, 8 p.m.
Menhall Pavilion, Central Park, 310 N. Main St., Edgerton—Laura Doherty and The Heartbeats, 6:30 p.m.
Mocha Moment, 1121 Center Ave., Janesville—Open mic, 5 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Matt Jaye, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Open mic, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—The GoDeans, 5:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Dance Around Molly, 7:30 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dixie Duncan, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Tadder Jam, 5 p.m.
Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379 S9674 County S, Eagle—Daniel Rey, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Billy Don Burns, 7:30 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Susie and Randy, 5 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—David Mazzie, 6 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Espinosa and Coffey, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Captain Jack Hanson’s Bar and Grill, 615 Cranston Road, Beloit—Renaissance Men of Comedy Tour, 7 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jake Bussie and Brandon Wein, 8 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.