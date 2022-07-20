Thursday, July 21
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Daniel Champagne, 7:30 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Red Ball Jet, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 5 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Jackie Ernst, 5 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Matt Jaye, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Avian Aura, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 6 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—Cork n’ Classics, 5 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Rose Among Thorns, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 6 p.m.
ComedyCaptain Jack Hanson’s Bar and Grill, 615 Cranston Road, Beloit—Tyler Fowler and Laura Struve, 7 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Harry Moore Pavilion, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bingo, 5:30 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 22
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Remedy, 7 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Horse 1 Man Band, 5:30 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Songa, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Mother Banjo and Folios, 8:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Todd Bryant Band, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Top Flight, 8 p.m.
Harry Moore Pavilion, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Grand Groove Hotel, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Tim O’Grady, 5 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Michael Moncada, 7 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Bahama Bon, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Back 40 Band, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—The Radiant Beings, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Johnny B., 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Randy McCallister, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Catelyn Picco, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Andrew Tilander, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—The Gary Band, 8 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Shayne Steglia, 5 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Dino Ante, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Gaines and Wagoner, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Cherry Pie, 7 p.m.
The Armory, 10 S. High St., Janesville—Five Seconds of Summer, 5:30 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Plumb Loco, 4 p.m.
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm Duo, 2 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Mark Dvorak, Chris Thieme and Jim Craig, 8:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Tim B., 7 p.m.
Double B Farm Country Store & Cafe, 2777 S. Brostuen Road, Beloit—Jestin Jay Trio, 5:30 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Denny Diamond, 6 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Russ Doiel jam session, 2 p.m.
Hog Cabin Saloon, 631 W. County Q, Beloit—Bill and Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Under Siege, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Apline Road Roots, noon; Diamonds and Lead, 7 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Nine Thirty Standard, 7 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Take It Easy, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Terry Bryne, 2:30 p.m.; Whalen, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
The Rustic Pub, 2028 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Lucas Jon, 8 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Dan Brusky, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Lenny Bains Band, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Tim Daniels Band, 5 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Tom O’Grady, 3 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Jon Dawley, 2 p.m.; Mister Pink, 7 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Depot Express, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Sweet Sheiks, 6 p.m.
Wet Bottoms, 723 E. Ellendale Road, Edgerton—Durango and The Cool Band Luke, 5 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—David Marshall Band, 7 p.m.
ComedyThe Barn on Prairie, 5828 S. County G, Janesville—Comedy night, 6:30 p.m.
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Stand-up show, 8 p.m.
Endzone Sports Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan—Katrina Brown and Rachel Mac, 7 p.m.
GamesFast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, July 24
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Scott Wilcox, 3:30 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Sam Ness, 1 p.m.
CheezHead Brewing, 414 Pleasant St., Beloit—Greg Gerard, 2 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, noon.
Hotel Goodwin, rooftop, 500 Public Ave., Beloit—Bert Millard, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—That Gurl, 2 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—The Brothers Quinn, 2 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—John “Ludy” Puleo, 3 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bernie from Back 40 Band, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 2:30 p.m.
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—D’Lite, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Pacific Coast Highway, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Andy Braun, 2 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Pink Houses, 3 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—Soggy Prairie, 6 p.m.
ComedyABC Supply Stadium, 217 Shirland Ave., Beloit—Jeff Dunham, 3 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, July 25
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Breezy Rodio, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26
MusicChamps Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 5 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Joel Baer Big Band, 7 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4:30 p.m.
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Kirstie Kraus and Brady Lee, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Kenny Jones, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ashes and Sand, 6 p.m.
GamesCrafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27
MusicDJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Dave Tompten, 8 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Matt Jaye, 6 p.m.
Menhall Pavilion, Central Park, 310 N. Main St., Edgerton—Brass Knuckles Brass Quintet with Percussion, 6:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Leah I. M. Rachuj, 6 p.m.
Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville—Richrath Project 3:13, 8 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyMustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 4:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Grant Milliren, 4 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song Circle with Tricia Slexander, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—G-Force, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Marty’s Jam, 5 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Mackenzie Moore, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Matt Jaye, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 6 p.m.
Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville—Craig Morgan, 8 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—88 with Scott, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Joshua Clark, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jack Willhite, 6 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.