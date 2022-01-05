Thursday, Jan. 6
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen and Brian Mitchell, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Red Rabbit MKE, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—John Calhoun, 7 p.m.
Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Dirty Canteen, 9 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Saber DJ and karaoke, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jason D. Petill, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Jackie Ernst, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—DJ Chris Maas, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Steve Doeil, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Best Westerns, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—John Gay, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank and Co. Band, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Steadily Improv’ing, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Two Land Tavern Tour, Noon.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Twang Dragon, 6 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Barefoot Americans, 6 p.m.
The Kosh Kabin Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dem Horny Funkers, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Shotgun Jane, 9:30 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary Band, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Dino Ante, 4 p.m.; Nite Fire, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Hobie and the Leftovers, 5 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Andy Braun, 3 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Two Lane Tavern Tour, Noon.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, Noon.
Sunday, Jan. 9
Music
Alta May's Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Rick Winger with Take Note, 3:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve Carrel and the Boys, Noon.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn— Mike Schneider Band, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Acoustic open jam, 3 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 10
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jim Schwarz, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Games
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jorge Vallentine, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Julius Bindrim, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Andrew Tilander, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Jeopardy, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke contest, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Karen Shook, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Brass Knuckles, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.