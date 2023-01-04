Thursday, Jan. 5
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Michael Alexander and Neal and Brian of Royal Bliss, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Tommy Odetto, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—The Rose, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Albert Lee, 7 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
MusicAlta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Mr. G and Jena Marie, 6 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Shelley Faith, 6:30 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—The Lonely Ones, Embers Rise, Scarlet and Don’t Think Twice, 8 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 9 p.m.
CheezHead Brewing, 414 Pleasant St., Beloit—Nick and Friends Music, 7 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trash 80’s, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Badass Cover Tunes, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
LSJ Music Company, 127 Park Place, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Johnny Nelson Music an Friends, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Barbara Stephan and Peter Mac, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Brido, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank and Co. Band, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Andy Braun, 7 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
MusicAlpine Valley Ski Resort, W2501 County D, Elkhorn—Ian Gould, 2 p.m.
Bass Creek Golf Club, 1303 S. Murphy Road, Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Don Collins and The Night Shift, 2 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Lucas Jon, 7 p.m.
Drafthouse, 101 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 8:30 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ RV, 9 p.m.
Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St., Delavan—Kevin Kennedy, 10 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Whey Jennings, Frank Martin Busch and The Names, Sam Lowe, 5 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Angsty Beavers, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Hobie and the Leftovers, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Nate Crawford, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Whiskey Farm, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jack Farina Big Band, 2 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Tony Rocker and Davis Beck, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Mr. Ge and Russ Doiel, 2 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Trivia, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 9
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 7 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
MusicPyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Musicals Singalong, 6 p.m.
GamesCrafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
MusicHammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyMustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Jan. 4)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.