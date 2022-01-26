Thursday, Jan. 27
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Doug Sheen, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen and Brian Mitchell, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Tapestry, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggin’s, 6 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville— Taylor Schereck and Von, 7 p.m.
Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Doiels, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music and More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke contest, 7 p.m.; Jackie Ernst, 8 p.m.
Merrill and Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—David Hayes, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Back 40 Band, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Randy McCallister, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band Friday, 8 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Back2Back, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Two Against Nature, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid and Friends, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Madison County, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Jeff Stehr, Mark Soriano and Eliza Hanson, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Ed Chapman, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Chad Hell, 6 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar and Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Playback, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Soul to Soul, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rock of Decades, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—The Ivy Ford Band, 6 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Jen Mitchell, 5 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary Band, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—The Doghouse Roses, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Over the Limit, 8 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Grey and Grayer Acoustic Trio, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—John Nelson, 6 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Smooth Blues with John Gueher, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Nathan and Brido, 5 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—EP, 3 p.m.
GamesMoose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, Noon.
Sunday, Jan. 30
MusicThe Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Zaido Cruz, 1 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open acoustic jam with Mr. G and Russ Doyle, 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 31
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Brandon Santini, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
MusicPyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Aaron Lee Kaplan, 6 p.m.
GamesCrafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
MusicHammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyBoxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Billy Ray Bauer, 7:30 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
GamesCattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn—Glenn Davis and Jim Schoberg, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Karen Shook, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jason Thomas Band, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggin’s, 6 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.