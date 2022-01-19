Thursday, Jan. 20
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Zach Ott, 5 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan Blitz, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Cork n’ Bottle String Band, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggin’s, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Comedy night, 7 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Live comedy, 8 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—David Hect, 7 p.m.
Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers and Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Brooke, 8 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.; Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Peck, Potter and McAdams, 8 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill and Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Andrew Robinson, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Steve McClanahan, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duop, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Kovalence, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Billy Leathal, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Taylor Schereck, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Nathan Crawford, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Tim O’Grady, 8 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
MusicCoach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Eclectic Red, 6 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Heroes and Legends, 4:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Nite Fire, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Smooth Blues Band, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Carolyn Wehner, 5 p.m.
Overflowing Cup Total Life Center, 1175 S. Madison Road, Beloit—The Hobson Hour, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Telstar, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Damage Control, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Sipos and Young, 5 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bill Conway, 3 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, Noon.
Sunday, Jan. 23
MusicThe Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—EG, Noon.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music and More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Grass Attack, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Acoustic open jam with Mr. G and Russ Doyle, 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 24
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Perry Weber, 7 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
MusicCoach’s Bar and Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Sam Ness, 6 p.m.
GamesVFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
MusicBoxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Josh Meloy, 7:30 p.m.
East Point Sportz Pub, 3501 E. Milwaukee, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Amelia Ford, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Andrew Tilander, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyMustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesFast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Doug Sheen, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen and Brian Mitchell, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Tapestry, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggin’s, 6 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.