01STOCK_MUSIC_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Jan. 13

MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Jeopardy, 7 p.m.

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Main Street Music and More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke contest, 7 p.m.

Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Zach Ott, 5 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Karen Shook, 5:30 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Brass Knuckles, 6 p.m.

GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14

MusicAlta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Mr. G and Jenna Marie, 6 p.m.

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Perfect Strangers, 7 p.m.

Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bill and Jim, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Decade ROCKS, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams, 7 p.m.

Merrill and Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—JC Ayer, 8 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham, 7 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—The Radiant Beings, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Big Al Wetzel Band, 7 p.m.

Retro City Rockade, 1944 Center Ave., Janesville—Cactus Mother and HoneyFingers, 7 p.m.

Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Dan Brusky, 5 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 5 p.m.

Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Brido, 5 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.

GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Comedy

Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Vince Maranto, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15

MusicBogey’s Burgers and Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—3 Day Rain, 8 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Tim B., 7 p.m.

Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Josh Clark, 6 p.m.

Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Control, 8 p.m.

The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Matt Meyer Duo, 6 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Jestin Jay Trio, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis and Blues Commission, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Roadhouse Chiefs, 7 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Trinadora, 5 p.m.

Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Lunch Money, 8 p.m.; Torn Between, 10:30 p.m.

Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Trash Pandas, American Progress, Party Marty and the Dirt Bags, 9 p.m.

GamesMoose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, Noon.

Sunday, Jan. 16

MusicHammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil Trumpey and the Boys, 3 p.m.

Main Street Music and More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Open mic, Noon.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Accoustic jam with Mr. G and Russ Doyle, 2 p.m.

GamesNorthleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Trivia, Noon.

Monday, Jan. 17

MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Paul Sable and Ryan McGrath, 7 p.m.

GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

MusicCoach’s Bar and Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 6 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Gene Gruber, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

MusicHammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.

Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Greg Shaffer, 9 a.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

ComedyMustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20

MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.

Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 6 p.m.

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Zach Ott, 5 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan Blitz, 5:30 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Cork n’ Bottle String Band, 6 p.m.

Comedy

Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Comedy night, 7 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Live comedy, 8 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you