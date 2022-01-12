Thursday, Jan. 13
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Jeopardy, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music and More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke contest, 7 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Zach Ott, 5 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Karen Shook, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Brass Knuckles, 6 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14
MusicAlta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Mr. G and Jenna Marie, 6 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Perfect Strangers, 7 p.m.
Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bill and Jim, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Decade ROCKS, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams, 7 p.m.
Merrill and Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—JC Ayer, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—The Radiant Beings, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Big Al Wetzel Band, 7 p.m.
Retro City Rockade, 1944 Center Ave., Janesville—Cactus Mother and HoneyFingers, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Dan Brusky, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Brido, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Vince Maranto, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
MusicBogey’s Burgers and Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—3 Day Rain, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Tim B., 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Josh Clark, 6 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Control, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Matt Meyer Duo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Jestin Jay Trio, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis and Blues Commission, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Roadhouse Chiefs, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Trinadora, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Lunch Money, 8 p.m.; Torn Between, 10:30 p.m.
Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Trash Pandas, American Progress, Party Marty and the Dirt Bags, 9 p.m.
GamesMoose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, Noon.
Sunday, Jan. 16
MusicHammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil Trumpey and the Boys, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music and More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Open mic, Noon.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Accoustic jam with Mr. G and Russ Doyle, 2 p.m.
GamesNorthleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Trivia, Noon.
Monday, Jan. 17
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Paul Sable and Ryan McGrath, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
MusicCoach’s Bar and Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Gene Gruber, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
MusicHammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Greg Shaffer, 9 a.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyMustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Zach Ott, 5 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan Blitz, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Cork n’ Bottle String Band, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Comedy night, 7 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Live comedy, 8 p.m.