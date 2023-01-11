Thursday, Jan. 12
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Xeno and Joe, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ben Harold, 6 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Live jazz, 6 p.m.
ComedyThe Italian House, 1306 E. Racine St., Janesville—Comedy night, 6:30 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—David Hecht, 6:30 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
The Blue Roadhouse Bar and Grill, W5699 county A, Elkhorn—Karaoke and DJ, 9 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Sensations, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 7:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Madpolecats, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Two Step Country DJ, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Nate and Brido, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Randy McCallister, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Mark Craft Duo, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Duo, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
The Rustic Pub, 2028 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rick Venn, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm Duo, 5 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ Emu ad Friends, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Crosby Place, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Chastity Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Mike Merryfield, 8 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
MusicCoach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
MusicBad Brad’s, 911 Rockport Road, Janesville—With a Bullet, 7 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Tim B, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Michelle Warnecke, 6 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ RV, 9 p.m.
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Steely Dane, 7:30 p.m.
Lake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Dan Reilly, 6 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—The Holler Trio with Dakota Tamminga, 8 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Irish Tooles, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Doghouse Roses, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Smooth Blues, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Aaron Williams and the Hoodoo, 7 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ Emu and Friends, 9 p.m.
ComedyCrosby Place, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Chastity Washington, 7 p.m.
GamesLake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Drag Queen bingo, 2 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, Noon.
Sunday, Jan. 15
MusicAlta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Two Guys with Guitars, 1 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Back 40 Band with Heather and Dave, 2 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Acoustic jam with Mr. G and Russ Doiel, 2 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Bass Creek Golf Club, 1303 S. murphy Road, Janesville—Bingo, 11 a.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 16
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
MusicDJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Leah Ina Marie Rachuj, 6:30 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Benjamin Rose, 7 p.m.
GamesBoxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
MusicHammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Terry Byrne, 5:30 p.m.
Mocha Moment, 1121 Center Ave., Janesville—Open mic, 5 p.m.
Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva—MoFoley Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Venue, 37 S. Water St., Janesville—Cash Box Kings, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyMustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Jan. 4)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Drag bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Your Mom Acoustic Trio, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Three Thin Dimes, 5 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.