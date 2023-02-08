Thursday, Feb. 9
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jazz Flux, 6 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Dark Matter Jazz, 6:30 p.m.
ComedyComedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Maija DiGiorgio, 7:30 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Mr. G and Jena Marie, 6:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Claudia Schmidt, 8 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Dirty Canteen, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gary McAdams, 8 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—D.S. Wilson, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue country, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Dino Ante, 6 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Mark Croft, 6:30 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Kris and Dani crow, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Whalen, 7 p.m.
Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—B.Y.B. Fridaze with DJ Alex Witte, 9 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Delta Rising, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Matt Jaye, 5 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Pro Pittman, 7 p.m.
GamesJanesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Madison County, 8 p.m.
Bad Brad’s, 911 Rockport Road, Janesville—Nite Fire, 8 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Bass Creek Boys, 7:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Eugene Gruber, 7 p.m.
Drafthouse, 101 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Taylor Schereck, 8:30 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—thirsty Boots, 6 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Greg Brady Experience, 9 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Badass Cover Tunes, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Wheels North, 7 p.m.
Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 County H, Lake Geneva—DJ and karaoke, 8 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—2 AM, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary Band, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn and Mark Ruck, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Zac Mathews Band and the Proof, 6 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rebecca and the Grey Notes, 5 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—Doghouse Roses, 8 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Andy Plunkett, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Kissers, 7 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Wise Jennings, 8 p.m.
ComedyThe Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Stand up show, 5 p.m.
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Maija DiGiorgio, 7 and 9:30 p.m.
GamesFast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Drag Queen bingo, 7 p.m.
Lake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Drag queen bingo, 2 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Purse bingo, 5 p.m.
Sunday. Feb. 12
MusicAlta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Arnold and McAdams Duo, 1 p.m.
Bad Brad’s, 911 Rockport Road, Janesville—Two Guys with Guitars, 2 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Valentines dance with Bernie, Ardis and Steve, 1 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Super Bowl open acoustic jam, 1:30 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Bass Creek Golf Club, 1303 S. Murphy Road, Janesville—Bingo, 11 a.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 13
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Blue Monday and Ivy Ford, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
MusicBad Brad’s, 911 Rockport Road, Janesville—Steve Peck, 5 p.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Ben Barels, 6:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Two For the Show, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Candace Griffin, Emily Knutson, Kelsey Miles and Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Kenny Jon, 5:30 p.m.
The Venue, 37 S. Water St., Janesville—Banana Wind, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Jan. 4)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Marr’Lo, 5:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 5 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Kurt Metzger, 7:30 p.m.
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Charlie Berens, 6 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
