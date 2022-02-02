Thursday, Feb. 3
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn—Glenn Davis and Jim Schoberg, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Dave Freitag, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Karen Shook, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jason Thomas Band, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggin’s, 6 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
MusicBoar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Claudia Schmidt, 8 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.; Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trash 80’s, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—G Force, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
LSJ Music Company, 127 Park Place, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music and More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn— Kayla Selvaag, 7 p.m.; Shaun Peterson, 8 p.m.; Kelly Hepper, 9 p.m.
Merrill and Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Mike Dangeroux, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Trinadora Duo, 7 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Mark Croft, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Myles Wangerin, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Josh Quinn, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Steven Douglas Peck, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Cherry Pie, 8 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—DJ Jesse James, 8 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Bill and Jim, 3 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Heroes and Legends, 4:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Over the Limit, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Soggy Prairie, 6 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Rev. Meantooth and Keith Daniel, 8 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Steven Douglas Peck, 5 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Merlot Avenue, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Telstar, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Big Al Dorn, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Hobie and the Leftovers, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Nathan and Brido, 5 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 10 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, Noon.
Sunday, Feb. 6
MusicCattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Matt and Sadie, 2 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jack Farina Big Band, 2 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Country and Blue Grass Jam, Noon.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Frank Falduto and Patio Daddios, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open acoustic jam with Mr. G and Russ Doyle, 2 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 7
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
MusicPier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan Blitz and Mike DeRose, 5 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—David Mazzie, 6 p.m.
GamesCrafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
MusicBoxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Erin Enderlin, 7:30 p.m.
East Point Sportz Pub, 3501 E. Milwaukee, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—5PM to Nowhere, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyEast Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Comedy night, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pete’s Inn Bar & Grill, 14 N. Madison St., Evansville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Music5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—VanDwellers, 8 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan Blitz, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Aaron Brenton Trio, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggin’s, 6 p.m.
ComedySnug Harbor Campground, Pub and Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Comedy night, 7 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.