Thursday, Feb. 23
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Sunny Sweeney, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Sundown Crowd, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jordan Bayorgeon, 6 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Dark Matter Music, 6:30 p.m.
ComedyComedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Shane Torres, 7:30 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Comedy night, 7:30 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dice games, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Michael Tully, 6:30 p.m.
Brittany’s New Horizons, 214 S. Seventh St., Delavan—Nate and Brido, 7:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Minimal, 8 p.m.
Hickory Wood Events, 102 Allen St., Clinton—Tim O’Grady Jr. Music, 6 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Rail Hopper, 6 p.m.; Mathew James and the Ramble, 7:30 p.m.; Mason Meyer and the Spirit Rhythm Band, 9 p.m.; Full Rut, 10:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Mike Dangeroux, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Back 40 Band, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Duo, 7 p.m.
Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—B.T.B. Fridaze with DJ Alex Witte, 9 p.m.
The Rustic Pub, 2028 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Andy Braun, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
MusicBucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Jason Thomas Band, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Eric Carlson, 7 p.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Phil Calkins, 7 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Endzone Sports Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan—Rock Central House Band, 1 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Bill and Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, Full Throttle and Chucked, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Head’s All Empty, 7 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Matt Meyer, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Local Celebrity, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Mike Dangeroux, 8 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Xeno and Joe, 5:30 p.m.; Dueling Pianos, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Sons of Leroy, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Brido Music and Eclectic Red, 1 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rotten Brothers, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Brido, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Madtown Mannish Boys, 7 p.m.
VFW, 179 E. Main St., Evansville—Natalie Prauser, 7 p.m.; Marty Bush, 8 p.m.
Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Common Threads, The Up and Up, Party Marty and the Dirt Bags, 9 p.m.
ComedyThe Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Kristin Carnes, Tom Filline and Josh Thomas, 5 p.m.
GamesLake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Drag Queen bingo, 2 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Feb. 26
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Battle of the Bands, 1:45 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Vehicle 6, 2 p.m.
River Jack’s Bar and Grill, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Gary McAdams Band, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Pirate’s Cove Bar and Grill, 622 State Road 50, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Rhuester’s Friendly Village Tavern—5321 S. County D, Afton—Bingo, 11 a.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 27
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Blue Monday and Billy Flynn and Oscar Wilson, 7 p.m.
GamesBadger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
MusicDJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—D’Lite Duo, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Joel Baer and Big Band, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Decades by the Hour, 5 p.m.
GamesBoxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 11:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
MusicHammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Legends Food and Spirits, W3731 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—Chinsey, 6 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Dan Lepien, Julia Kay and Jordan Blanchard, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Open mic, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyFast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Comedium, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Jan. 4)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Andy Braun, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.
ComedyComedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Tucker Millett, 7:30 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lake Como Beach Clubhouse, W3730 Clubhouse Drive, Lake Geneva—Bags tournament, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
