Thursday, Feb. 2
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Double Bourbon Quick, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mike VanDyke, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Nightinjails, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Back2Back, 5 p.m.
ComedyCrosby Place, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Adam Ferrara, 7:30 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
MusicAlta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Mr. G and Jena Marie, 6 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—David Hecht, 6:30 p.m.
Bad Brad’s, 911 Rockport Road, Janesville—Party Marty, 7 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 9 p.m.
CheezHead Brewing, 414 Pleasant St., Beloit—Nick and Friends, 7 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Bodhicitta, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dirt Road Rebelz, 8 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
LSJ Music Company, 127 Park Place, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Mason Meyer and the Spirit Rhythm, 6:30 p.m.; Zeroed Hero, 8 p.m.; 7 Seasons Deep, 9:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—David Hayes, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Matt Arnold, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Nine Thirty Standard, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Nate Christaki, 7 p.m.
The Rustic Pub, 2028 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Rose Among Thorns, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Andy Plunkett, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Ryan McGrath Band, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
GamesPyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Knickerbocker Team Trivia, 7 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—80’s trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
MusicCafé Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lonesome Bill Camplin, 8 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Bill and Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 2 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Jacob Henry, 7 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Three Good Men, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Nite Fire, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Indigo Canyon, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Tim O’Grady Jr., 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Foo Foo Dolls, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Mark Young, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Telstar, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Derek Jones, 7 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—J Edwards, 8 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
The Riviera Ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Rock Central House Band, 10 a.m.
The Rock Bar and Grill, 101 Maple Ave., Beloit—Folkn Rockn, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Hobie and the Leftovers, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Two Guys with Guitars, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Matt Jaye, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Cork ‘n Bottle String Band, 7 p.m.
Uptown Janesville, 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville—Richard Royce, 10:30 a.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—DJ KJ, 10 p.m.
GamesAlta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Pool tournament, 11 a.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Feb. 5
MusicAlta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 1 p.m.
Bad Brad’s, 911 Rockport Road, Janesville—Open jam with A Bullet guest band, 3 p.m.
Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Jason Kane and the Jive, 2:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jack Farina Big Band, 2 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Open jam. 1 p.m.
The Riviera Ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 10 a.m.; Un-Hich’d, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Acoustic jam with Mr. G and Russ Doiel, 2 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 6
MusicThe Getaway on Lake Como, W4190 W. End Road, Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm Duo, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Blue Monday and Steven Hull, 7 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
MusicDJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Doghouse Roses, 6:30 p.m.
ComedyGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jose Montero, Alex Sevant, Darick Jones and Anthony Fuentes, 7:30 p.m.
GamesCrafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
MusicBoxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Joe Stamm, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mac Corey, 5:30 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyMustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Jan. 4)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jazz Flux, 6 p.m.
ComedyComedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Maija DiGiorgio, 7:30 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
