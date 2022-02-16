Thursday, Feb. 17
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—The Black Donnelly’s, 7:30 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen and Brian Mitchell, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggin’s, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Comedy night, 7 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Comedy Roast of Richie Garcia, 8 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit, Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Music
Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bill and Jim, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Don Collins and the Night Shift, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—BCT, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Conway Family Band, 8 p.m.
Merrill and Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Pistol Pete, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham “The Horse,” 7 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ken Curtis, 7 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Saturday Morning Cartel, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Jason D. Petitt, 7 p.m.
VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Back 40 Band, 8 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Primal Enemy/The Avionics/Party Marty and the Dirt Bags, 9 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Music
Bogey’s Burgers and Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lonesome Bill Camplin, 8 p.m.
Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Party Marty, 8 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Over the Limit, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Dave Mazzie Acoustic Experience, 6 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Merlot Ave., 7 p.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Phil Calkins, 7 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Crusin Round, 7 p.m.
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Eugene Gruber, 4:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Damage Control, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Barefoot Americans, 6 p.m.
Main Street Music and More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Ghost in the Room, 7 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Joe Diamond, 9 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Nine-Thirty Standard, 7 p.m.
Pete’s Inn Bar & Grill, 14 N. Madison St., Evansville—Tony Rocker, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis and Blues Commission, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Cruisin Round, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Karl Rocks, 8 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rebecca and the Grey Notes, 5 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—DJ KJ, 10 p.m.
Games
BaZinga Classic Pub and Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Purse bingo, 1 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, Noon.
Pete’s Inn Bar & Grill, 14 N. Madison St., Evansville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Open mic, 1 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Bass Creek Golf Club, 1303 S. Murphy Road, Janesville—Bingo, 11 a.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Trivia, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 21
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Rodney Brown, 7 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Joel Baer Big Band, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jackson Taylor, 6 p.m.
Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jon Bon, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—K.W. Klinger, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Elizabeth Mary, 8 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Michal Van Dyke, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggin’s, 6 p.m.
Comedy
The Real MacCoy’s, W8632 County A, Richmond—Comedy night, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Euchre, 6:30 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.