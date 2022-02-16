01STOCK_MUSIC_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Feb. 17

Music

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—The Black Donnelly’s, 7:30 p.m.

Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen and Brian Mitchell, 5:30 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggin’s, 6 p.m.

Comedy

Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Comedy night, 7 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Comedy Roast of Richie Garcia, 8 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit, Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Music

Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bill and Jim, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Don Collins and the Night Shift, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—BCT, 7 p.m.

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Conway Family Band, 8 p.m.

Merrill and Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Pistol Pete, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham “The Horse,” 7 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ken Curtis, 7 p.m.

O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Saturday Morning Cartel, 7 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 7 p.m.

Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 5 p.m.

Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Jason D. Petitt, 7 p.m.

VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Back 40 Band, 8 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.

Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Primal Enemy/The Avionics/Party Marty and the Dirt Bags, 9 p.m.

Games

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Music

Bogey’s Burgers and Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 8 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lonesome Bill Camplin, 8 p.m.

Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Party Marty, 8 p.m.

The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Over the Limit, 8 p.m.

Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Dave Mazzie Acoustic Experience, 6 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Merlot Ave., 7 p.m.

DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Phil Calkins, 7 p.m.

Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Crusin Round, 7 p.m.

The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Eugene Gruber, 4:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Damage Control, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 8 p.m.

The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Barefoot Americans, 6 p.m.

Main Street Music and More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Ghost in the Room, 7 p.m.

Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Joe Diamond, 9 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.

O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Nine-Thirty Standard, 7 p.m.

Pete’s Inn Bar & Grill, 14 N. Madison St., Evansville—Tony Rocker, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis and Blues Commission, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Cruisin Round, 7 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Karl Rocks, 8 p.m.

Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rebecca and the Grey Notes, 5 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—DJ KJ, 10 p.m.

Games

BaZinga Classic Pub and Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Purse bingo, 1 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, Noon.

Pete’s Inn Bar & Grill, 14 N. Madison St., Evansville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Music

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 3 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Open mic, 1 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m.

Games

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.

Bass Creek Golf Club, 1303 S. Murphy Road, Janesville—Bingo, 11 a.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Trivia, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 21

Music

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Rodney Brown, 7 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Music

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Joel Baer Big Band, 6 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jackson Taylor, 6 p.m.

Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.

Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jon Bon, 6 p.m.

Games

Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Music

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—K.W. Klinger, 6 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Comedy

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.

Games

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.

The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.

East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Music

The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.

Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 6 p.m.

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Elizabeth Mary, 8 p.m.

Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Michal Van Dyke, 5:30 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggin’s, 6 p.m.

Comedy

The Real MacCoy’s, W8632 County A, Richmond—Comedy night, 7 p.m.

Games

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Euchre, 6:30 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.

