Thursday, Feb. 16
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Marr’Lo, 5:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 5 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Dark Matter Music, 6:30 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Kurt Metzger, 7:30 p.m.
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Charlie Berens, 6 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dice games, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Mark Croft, 6:30 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—The Other L.A., Ignescent, Bullet to the Hear, Trash Pandas, Let Fate Decide, 8 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Geneva Tap House, 252 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Nate and Brido, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—No Static, 8 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn— Tom Innis, 6:30 p.m.; Back Alley Kings, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Pistol Pete, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill “The Horse” Bossingham, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Tom Standfield, 5 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Randy McCallister, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Pride Night, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Duo, 7 p.m.
Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—B.Y.B. Fridaze with DJ Alex Witte, 9 p.m.
The Rustic Pub, 2028 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Dan Brusky, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Ashes and Sand, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Matt Jaye, 5 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Andu Braun, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank and Co. Band, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Music
Bad Brad’s, 911 Rockport Road, Janesville—Decades of Rock, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Keith Kinerk, 7 p.m.
Drafthouse, 101 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Duo, 8:30 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—KARL, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Un-Hich’d, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—The Hounds and Mike, 7:30 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Doghouse Roses, 7 p.m.
The Pit Stop 67, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—Eclectic Red, 1 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Best Westerns, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Whalen, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—Steven Douglas Peck, 2 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Roundabouts, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Cajun Strangers, 7 p.m.
Games
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Texas Hold’em, 12:30 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 5 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Purse bingo, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Music
Alta May's Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Tommy Larson and Robert Kamarainen, 1 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Pauley 1 p.m.
Grand Geneva Resort, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva—Evan Christian, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Back 40 Band, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open acoustic jam with Mr. G and Russ Doiel, 2 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Trivia, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 20
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Cody Canada, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Blue Monday and Mike Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Games
Badger Bob's, W8497 County A, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Music
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Leah Ina Marie Rachuj, 6:30 p.m.
Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Harry Potter Trivia, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Terry Byrne, 5:30 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Jan. 4)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Trapper’s Bar and Grill, 50 N. Union Road, Evansville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Sunny Sweeney, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Sundown Crowd, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jordan Bayorgeon, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Shane Torres, 7:30 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Comedy night, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.; Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dice games, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.