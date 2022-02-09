Thursday, Feb. 10
Music5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—VanDwellers, 8 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan Blitz, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Aaron Brenton Trio, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggin’s, 6 p.m.
ComedySnug Harbor Campground, Pub and Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Comedy night, 7 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Cards Against Humanity, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
MusicBoar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Vintage Country, 6 p.m.
Merrill and Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Deans Blue Country, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Big Al Wetzel Band, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Lathe, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Catelyn Picco, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Steve Weber, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
ComedyEmmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Steadily Improv, 8 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
MusicThe Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Comedy show, 6 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Steven Douglas Peck, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lonesome Bill Camplin, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 6 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 9 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Dirtee Sheetz, 7 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Indigo Canyon-Duo, 6 p.m.
The Kosh Kabin Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Zac Matthews Band, 8 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Noisy Neighbors, 9 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Irish Tooles, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Randy McCallister, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Tristan Sheedlo, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Ivy Ford Band, 5 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—DJ KJ, 10 p.m.
ComedyJanesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Jack Willhite Rock and Roll Comedy Show, 5 p.m.
GamesConroy’s Pub & Grub Revised, 3515 County M, Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, Noon.
Sunday, Feb. 13
MusicFast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 2 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Danny the Ginger, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Bingo, 1 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 14
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Breezy Rodio, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Newlywed Game Night, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
MusicPier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Catelyn Picco, 5 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Rhonda Jean, 6 p.m.
GamesCrafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
MusicBoxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—The Black Donnellys, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Idledaze, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyMustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton— Bingo, 7 p.m.
Pete’s Inn Bar & Grill, 14 N. Madison St., Evansville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen and Brian Mitchell, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggin’s, 6 p.m.
ComedyEmmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Comedy night, 7 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Comedy Roast of Richie Garcia, 8 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit, Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.