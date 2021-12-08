Who's Playing at your place?
Night Music is a free listing of local night spots featuring live entertainment. Submissions are welcome. To submit information, call 608-755-8250 or email newsroom@gazettextra.com by 5 p.m. Tuesdays. Scheduling changes do occur, so when in doubt, contact the venue before heading out to see a band.
Looking for more listings?
Night Music listings are provided in print as space allows. For a more extensive list of entertainment options available within an hour of Janesville, check out Night Music online at Gazettextra.com.
Don’t see your favorite bands or venues included? Be sure to remind them to provide their upcoming entertainment schedules by calling 608-755-8250 or emailing newsroom@gazettextra.com.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Doug Sheen, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ-Sirius and Friends, 10 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Riddle Me This, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Bingo, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Justin Raudebush, 7 p.m.
The Bar & Grill, 1801 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (Dance Party).
Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke with Shock, 9 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bill and Jim's Amazing acoustic adventure, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Byron Charles Project, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary mcAdams, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—JohnPaul Burtch, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Mike Dangeroux, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Katie Scullin, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Mark Croft Duo, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rhonda Jean, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Craig Gerdes, 8 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Music
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—D.J., 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Peter Mulvey, Katie Bahl with Rich Higbon, Humbird and Her Crooked Heart, 8:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Maggie Sirkman, 7 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—An Acoustic Christmas, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—When Bigs Fly, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Matt Meyer and Mickey G, 6 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Matthew Adam, 6 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Sammy's Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Junkmale, 8 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rotten Bros., 5 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Back2Back, 1 p.m.
Games
Wally Wheelz Inn, 1265 Racine St., Delavan—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Comedy
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Comedy night, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Music
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Peter Mulvey, Katie Bahl with Rich Higbon, Humbird and Her Crooked Heart, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Zweifel, 3 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Nine Thirty Standard, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—LUDY, 7 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Mister G and Russ Doyle open jam, 3 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 13
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 7 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Music
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karen Wheelock, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Beloit Memorial High School jazz bands, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Timothy Wright, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—The Shihtzunauts, 8 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke contest, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Comedy
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Comedy night, 7 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Live comedy, 8 p.m.