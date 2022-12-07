Thursday, Dec. 8
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Randy Sabien Trio, 8 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Billy Farmer, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan Blitz, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ryan Meisel and Guests, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 5 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Dirty Groove Band, 3 p.m.; Emily Knutson, 6:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Shitunauts, 8:30 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Minimal, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Indigo Canyon Duo, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—That Gurl, 8 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Shelley Faith, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Gary the Duo, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean Richards Experience, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—South Mars, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Super Dave, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Kat and the Hurricane, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Andrew Tilander, 7 p.m.
The Rustic Pub, 2028 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Andy Braun, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Rob Anderlik and Mike Church with Josh McPartland, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville— Bill and Jim’s Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
MusicThe Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Logan Ramey, 4 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Dan and Morgan, 7 p.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Phil Calkins, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn— Idle Daze, 6 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Bill and Jim Full Throttle, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Dirtee Sheetz, 7 p.m.; Gary McAdams Band, 8 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Pat McCurdy, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Jameson and Madeline Rudnitzki, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Red Panda Band, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Randy McCallister, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Red’s Hot Chili Peppers, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Soulfot Mombits, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Two Guys with Guitars, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Brido, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Hearthfire, 7 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—DJ KJ, 10 p.m.
GamesMoose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Wally Wheelz Inn, 1265 Racine St., Delavan—Christmas movie bingo, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
MusicAlta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Peck and McAdams, 1 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Shitunauts, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Sons of Merlin, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Ludy and The Tunes, 4 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open acoustic jam, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 2 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Bass Creek Golf Club, 1303 S. murphy Road, Janesville—Bingo, 11 a.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Christmas bingo, 8 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 12
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Mike Wheeler, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Captain Jack Hanson’s Bar and Grill, 615 Cranston Road, Beloit—Kinky bingo, 5 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
MusicDJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Ben Barels, 6:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Matt Jaye, 5:30 p.m.
GamesCrafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Trivia night, 7 p.m.
The Real MacCoy’s, W8632 County A, Richmond—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
MusicA+ Power Sports, 622 E. Court St., Elkhorn—Candy Cigarette, 5 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Joel Paterson, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Holiday singalong, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyMustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mike VanDyke, 5:30 p.m.
ComedyEmmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Comedy show, 7 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.