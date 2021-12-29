Thursday, Dec. 30
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Three Time Loser Tour, 7:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 6 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke contest, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Vinyl Nigmht, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dueling Pianos, 8:30 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Roxtar, 8:30 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Munson Band, 9 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Chris Hanson Trio, 8:30 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Whem Pigs Fly, 9 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 2 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 9 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Indigo Canyon, noon.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Jenny Lupien, 7 p.m.; Mason Meyer and the Stolen Thunder Band, 8 p.m.; Kelly Hepper and the Soul Doctors, 9 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Andrew Robinson, 6 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Back 40, 8 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Ol' Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Contact High, 10 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D'Lite Duo, 4 p.m.; Whalen and Company, 8 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Kevin and Greg featuring Eddie "MF'ing" Glass, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jake Williams, 8 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Marr'Lo Parada, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Four Wheel Drive, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static Band, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—DJ KJ, 8 p.m.
Games
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Bingo, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 1
Music
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Myles Wangerin, 2 p.m.; karaoke, 8 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 2 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—MixMaster Bogart, 8 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Julius Bindrim, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 2
Music
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Vintage Country and BlueGrass Jam, noon.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Acoustic only open jam, 2 p.m.
Games
Monday, Jan. 3
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Music
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Myles Wangerin, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Open mic, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Red Rabbit MKE, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.