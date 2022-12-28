Thursday, Dec. 29
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Bad Brad’s, 911 Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ LongHorn, 6 p.m.
CheezHead Brewing, 414 Pleasant St., Beloit—Honeyboys, 6 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Sam Barrett, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Van Wailin’ with Brian Mitchell, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Kirsten Grace, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kevin Burns, 6:30 p.m.
Brittany’s New Horizons, 214 S. Seventh St., Delavan—Nate and Brido, 7:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Chad Hell, 5 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Polyjamorous, 8 p.m.
Grand Geneva Resort and Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva—Grant Milliren, 8 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Two County Line, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—JC Ayer, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Andrew Tilander, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Steve Weber, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Trinadora, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Craig Gerdes, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Music
Alpine Valley Ski Resort, W2501 County D, Elkhorn—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Stevee Nix, 8:30 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Roxtar, Party Marty, Trash Pandas, Fangerlis, 8 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Tip Up Band, 2 p.m.
The Blue Roadhouse Bar and Grill, W5699 county A, Elkhorn—Under Siege, 8 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Sheryl and The Down Home Boys, 5 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Over The Limit, 9 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Fuzzy Pig, N8660 Clover Valley Road, Whitewater—Thinkin’ Problem, Zack D. and Idledaze, 5:30 p.m.
Geneva Tap House, 252 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Nate and Brido, 3 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 2 p.m.; DJ RV, 9 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 10 p.m.
Lake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Alpha Romeos, 9 p.m.
Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St., Delavan—Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band, 9 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Shaun Peterson, 6 p.m.; Dawg Bones, 7 p.m.; Gas Can Alley, 9 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—DJ, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Andrew Robinson, 6 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Back 40 Band, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean Richard Experience, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ Ragnar Wolf, 9 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Jo Valino and The Red Panda Band, 8 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Frank and Co. Band, 8:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 4 p.m.; Acoustic Generation, 8 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—DJ Charles, 9 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Mark and Gretch Hladish, 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
The Rustic Pub, 2028 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Four Wheel Drive, 5 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—Un-Hich’d, 9:30 p.m.
Turtle Tap, 1344 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Saint Elsewhere, Gilded Cages, Bury the Enemy, Satin Black and DJ Lougrodamous, 8 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Mel Ford and the Fairlane, 7 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—DJ KJ, 8:30 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Craig Gerdes, 3 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static Band, 9 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Carter and Co. the Duo, 8 p.m.
Games
Lake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Drag Queen bingo, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge Band, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 12:30 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 2
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Music
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Doghouse Roses, 6:30 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Mocha Moment, 1121 Center Ave., Janesville—Open mic, 5 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Open mic, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Jan. 4)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Trapper’s Bar and Grill, 50 N. Union Road, Evansville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Michael Alexander and Neal and Brian of Royal Bliss, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Tommy Odetto, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—The Rose, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Albert Lee, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.