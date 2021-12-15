Thursday, Dec. 16
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—The Shihtzunauts, 8 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke contest, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Christmas karaoke, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Nine, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Comedy
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Comedy night, 7 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Live comedy, 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Taylor Schereck, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Another Lost Year, 8:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Shihtzunauts, 8:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Cartunes, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Dirtee Sheetz, 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke contest, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—David Hayes, 8 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—David Hayes, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Lannette Calhoun, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Mark J. Soriano, 7 p.m.; Complex Machine, 8 p.m.; Dropbear Collective, 9 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Sarah Day, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Dave Coy, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Andy Braun, 8 p.m.
Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Faster Faster Faster, Jazzcore Friction and Party Marty and the Dirt Bags, 8 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Music
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 8 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge Band, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—The Shihtzunauts, 8:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Christmas karaoke, 9 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Christmas karaoke, 11 a.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Jimmys, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Over the Limit, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Smooth Blues Band, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Damage Control Band, 6 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary Band, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—John Nelson, 6 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bella Cain, 8 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bella Cain, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Soulfoot Mombits, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ, 10 p.m.
Games
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Drag bingo, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Music
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Mikey Fuss and the Cherokee Three, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—John Gay, 2 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Music
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Craig Baumann and Joe Burbach, 6 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Mike and Kathy Duo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Krause Family Band, 8:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 6 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ryan Meisel, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.