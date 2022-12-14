Thursday, Dec. 15
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mike VanDyke, 5:30 p.m.
ComedyEmmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Comedy show, 7 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
MusicThe Alibi, 1180 Madison Road, Beloit—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Krause Family Band, 8 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Drafthouse, 101 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Duo, 8:30 p.m.
East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Andy Braun, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Hickory Wood Events, 102 Allen St., Clinton—Patrick Steele, 5 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Marques Morel, 6 p.m.; Lou Shields, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jestin Jay, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill “The Horse” Bossingham, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Mark Croft, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Zac Wolf Western Swing, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Nate and Brido, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—QUEST, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Andrew Tilander, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Dan Brusky, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rhonda Jean, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Grant Milliren and Matt Jaye, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Faster Faster Faster, Bad Year, Party Marty and The Dirtbags, 9 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday. Dec. 17
MusicAlta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Grand Flamingo Signers, 3 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dueling Pianos, 8:30 p.m.
BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—The Manberries, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Trishmas concert, 9:30 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Rainbow Bridge Band, 7 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Chad Hell, 6 p.m.
East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Rob’s Alibi, 5:30 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 1 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Nite Fire, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ RV, 9 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Andy Yaun, 6:30 p.m.; Mathew James and The Ramble, 8 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Nine Thirty Standard, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Versatile DJ and Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—JL Russell, 7 p.m.; Ludy, 8 p.m.
Pirate’s Cove Bar and Grill, 622 State Road 50, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The SidewinderZ, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rotten Brothers, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Gaines and Wagoner Trio, 7 p.m.
GamesLake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Drag Queen Bingo, 2 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Dec. 18
MusicThe Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Another Lost Year, Solar, Monroe, Dystology and Ditchwater, 8 p.m.
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Don of DNA, 1 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge Band, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open acoustic jam, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Evan Pingel, 2 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Rock Central Kids Show, 2 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 County H, Lake Geneva—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Rhuester’s Friendly Village Tavern—5321 S. County D, Afton—Bingo, 11 a.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 19
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Andrew Diehl, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
MusicDJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Leah Ina Marie Rachuj, 6:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mike VanDyke, 5:30 p.m.
Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
GamesBoxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Legends Food and Spirits, W3731 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—Chinsey, 6 p.m.
Mocha Moment, 1121 Center Ave., Janesville—Open mic, 5 p.m.
The Venue, 37 S. Water St., Janesville—WheelHouse, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bernie’s Pub and Grill, 39 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn—Karaoeke, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whitling, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 5:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
