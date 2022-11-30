Thursday, Dec. 1
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—The Sundown Crowd, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jake Williams, 6 p.m.
ComedyTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Comedy night, 7:30 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
MusicAlta May’s Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Mr. G and Jena Marie, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—John Smith, 8 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 9 p.m.
CheezHead Brewing, 414 Pleasant St., Beloit—Nick and Friends, 7 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 3 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Swingbilly RFD, 8 p.m.
Hickory Wood Events, 102 Allen St., Clinton—Nathan and Brido, 6 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—The Paulie Show, 7 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Sam Barrett, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Angieska Mrozek-Ley, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Cork n’ Classics, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Jess Piano, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Scott Huffman, 7 p.m.
The Rustic Pub, 2028 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Kylar Kuzio, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm Duo, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank and Co. Band, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday. Dec. 3
MusicBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Floyd and Associates, 8 p.m.
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Stand up show, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Chris Hanson Band with Robin Pluer, 8:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Tim B., 7 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Matt Meyer Duo, 7 p.m.
Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St., Delavan—Blackwater, 10 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—John Masino Band, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Brian and Marques, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Telstar, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
The Shore, 3714 S. Shore Drive, Delavan—Double Bourbon Quick, 6 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Boys Meet World, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Hobie and the Leftovers, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Sortin’ the Mail, 7 p.m.
GamesMoose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Dec. 4
MusicMain Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Olee Stoke’s Show, 1 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Mr. G’s Birthday Pajama Jam, 3 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 3:30 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 5
MusicElkhorn Saloon, 9 E. Walworth St., Elkhorn—Glenn, Jim and Johnny G, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 7 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
MusicDJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Doghouse Roses, 6:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan Blitz and Mike DeRose, 5:30 p.m.
ComedyGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Comedy night, 7:30 p.m.
GamesBoxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
MusicHammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Mocha Moment, 1121 Center Ave., Janesville—Open mic, 5 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Open mic, 5 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyMustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Randy Sabien Trio, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan Blitz, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ryan Meisel and Guests, 6 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.