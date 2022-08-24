Thursday, Aug. 25
MusicABC Supply Stadium, 217 Shirland Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 5:30 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Josh Meloy Band, 7:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song Circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Noah Hittner, 5:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dixie Duncan, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Jason Petitt, 5 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 5 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Matt Jaye, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Chaos in the Kitchen, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—The Dimes, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Joshua Clark, 6 p.m.
ComedyTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Comedy night, 7:30 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Munson, 7 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Horse 1 Man Band, 5:30 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—JFK the Band, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—More Guitar with Denny Rauen, Bill Camplin and Peter Roller, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—If Mom Only Knew, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Indigo Canyon, 6:30 p.m.
East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Kilo Sierra, 6 p.m.
Evergreen Golf Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn—Ludy, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Top Flight, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Harry Moore Pavilion, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge Band, 7 p.m.
Hickory Wood Events, 102 Allen St., Clinton—Nate and Brido, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Tim O’Grady, 5 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Tim Daniels Band, 7 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Bahama Bon, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—JC Ayer, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Back 40 Band, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Tom Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—The Evan Riley Band, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary Band, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Kev and Matt, 6 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Nite Fire, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Andrew Tilander, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Dave Coy, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Van Eskes, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
MusicThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Stevee Nix, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—DJ Music, noon.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Gas Can Alley, 4 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—John Gay, 11 a.m.; Krause Family Band, 3 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—DJ Myster G, noon; Bootleg Soul, 4 p.m.; DJ Channey D, 9 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Ben Vance, 7 p.m.
Double B Farm Country Store & Cafe, 2777 S. Brostuen Road, Beloit—Frank & Co. Band, 5:30 p.m.
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—David Marshall Band, 8 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Red Hot Horn Dawgs, 6:30 p.m.
East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Rob’s Alibi, 6 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The 80s Hit List, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—AudioDrive, 3 p.m.
Janesville Farmers Market, Town Square, 69 S. River St., Janesville—Paul Hieser, 10 a.m.
Lakeland RV Campground, 2803 Highway 59, Milton—Pop Culture, 6:30 p.m.
Lauderdale Landing, W5625 Westshore Drive, Elkhorn—EP, 8 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Matt and Mark, 4 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Mark David Group, noon; Jackie Marie Band, 1 p.m,; The eMpTy Vees, 1:30 p.m.; Jason Vargas and the Apollos, 3 p.m.; Ironplow, 4:30 p.m.; Motherwind, 6 p.m.; Watt Tombstone, 7:30 p.m.; Benjamin Trick, 9 p.m.; Mickey Magnum, 10:30 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—John “Ludy” Puleo, 4 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Jeanette and Stephan Wieder, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean Richard Experience, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—PB & J, 6 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—2 AM, 6 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Hypnotized, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 2:30 p.m.; Whalen, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Kylar Kuzio, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Rebecca and the Grey Notes, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Lube, 5 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—Cork N’ Classics, 5 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Back2Back, 3 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Nathan and Brido, 5:30 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Random Maxx, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Remington’s Ride, 6 p.m.
Wet Bottoms, 723 E. Ellendale Road, Edgerton—Shotgun Jane, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—EP, 1 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Moth, 8 p.m.
ComedyThe Barn on Prairie, 5828 S. County G, Janesville—Comedy Night, 6:30 p.m.
GamesThe Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Musical bingo, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday, Aug. 28
MusicCheezHead Brewing, 414 Pleasant St., Beloit—Greg Gerard, 2 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Carisa, noon.
The Duck Inn, N6214 Highway 89, Delavan—Ludy, 5 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—80s Hit List, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Razor’s Edge, 3 p.m.
Harry’s Place, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Hotel Goodwin, rooftop, 500 Public Ave., Beloit—Andrew Robinson, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Fort Nite, 2 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Small Talk, 3 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—J. Henry, 3 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Mark O’Dette, 3 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Big Al Wetzel Band, 2:30 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Tim O’Grady Jr., noon.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bella Cain, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Mr. G and Russ Doiel, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Jenna Lynne, 2 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Morning Dayz, 4 p.m.
Wet Bottoms, 723 E. Ellendale Road, Edgerton—Nauti-Nauti, 2 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Trivia, 1 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Bingo fundraiser, 1 p.m.
Rhuester’s Friendly Village Tavern—5321 S. County D, Afton—Bingo, 11 a.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 29
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 5 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Joel Baer Big Band, 6:30 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan Blitz, 6:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Andrew David Weber, 6 p.m.
GamesBoxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
MusicDJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Kelsey Miles, 8 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Lambrou, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Aaron Lee Kaplan, 6 p.m.
Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn—Frank 2 Frankie, 2 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyMustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Gebel Girls, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Tadder Jam, 5 p.m.
Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379 S9674 County S, Eagle—Bryan Drewyor, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Don Wiggins, 6 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—David Hayes, 6 p.m.
Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn—Judson Brown Duo, 6 p.m.; Almost Elton John, 6 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.