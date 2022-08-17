Thursday, Aug. 18
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Badass Cover Tunes, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 5 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 5 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mike Van Dyke, 6 p.m.
Purdy Park, 100 W. Church St., Orfordville—Stateline Playboys featuring the Zweifel Brothers, 6 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—Matt Smith, 5 p.m.
Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Town Square, 69 S. River St., Janesville—Banana Wind, 6 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Comedy for a Cause, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Diamonds and Lead, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Small Town Titans of Limbo Core, Emperors and Angels, Don’t Think Twoice, 8 p.m.
Badger Bob's, W8497 County A, Delavan—Julius Bindrim, 5 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 9 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open music jam, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—D’Lite Duo, 6:30 p.m.
East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Blue Rhythm Trio, 6 p.m.
First National Bank Plaza, corner of State Street and Grand Avenue, Beloit—Frank and Co. Band, 11:30 a.m.
Harry Moore Pavilion, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dave Potter Band, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Polyamorous, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Road House Chiefs, 5 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—The Almas, 8 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Bahama Bon, 6 p.m.
Maxine’s Social, 863 Fifth St., Beloit— Elements and DJ Emu, 9 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Pistol Pete, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill "The Horse" Bossingham, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Tom Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Randy McCallister, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Kofi Baker’s Psychedelic Trip, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Sherri Stouffer, 5 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Back2Back, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Gary McAdams Band, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Comedy
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Pete Lee, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday. Aug. 20
Music
Alpine Valley Music Theatre, 2699 County D, East Troy—Jimmy Buffett, 8 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Playlist, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Flaw with Finding Ghosts, 8 p.m.
Blackhawk Campground, 3407 E. Blackhawk Drive, Milton—Three If By Air, 7 p.m.
Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—Jim Hudson, 2 p.m.
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm Duo, 2 p.m.
CheezHead Brewing, 414 Pleasant St., Beloit—David Hayes, 8:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—EG, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Jestin Jay Trio, 6:30 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ RV, 9 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—The Decade, 3 p.m.
Kip & Deb’s Tavern, 184 Park Ave., Sharon—Revival, 8 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Munson, 6 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—John Masino Band, 7 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Tony Ocean, 4 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—The Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Paul Hieser, 11 a.m.
Pete’s Parkside Pub, 103 N. Second St., Delavan—DJ and The Bluesers, 8 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Soul Sacrifice, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 2:30 p.m.; Glenn Davis, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ally Matty, 7 p.m.
Riverside Park, 2600 Parkside Drive, Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Billy Lethal trio, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Greg Brady Experience, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Kings of Radio, 5 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Don Collins and The Night Shift, 5:30 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Cork and Bottle String Band, 6 p.m.
Games
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Musical bingo, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday. Aug. 21
Music
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Smooth Blues Band, 10 a.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—The Stephen Hull Experience, 4 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Carisa, noon.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Dave Marshall Band, 2 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Johnny Nelson, 2 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Jeff Trudell, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—The Doghouse Roses, 2:30 p.m.
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Cassandra Vohs-Demann, 5 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Bree Morgan, noon.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Smart Mouth, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam with Mr. G and Russ Doiel, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Jackie Ernst, 2 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Gary Band, 3 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday. Aug. 22
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday. Aug. 23
Music
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 5 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4:30 p.m.
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—That 90s Band, 6:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Marr’Lo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Craig Baumann, 6 p.m.
Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyers, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Miles Over Mountains, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday. Aug. 24
Music
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Sofia Talvik, 7:30 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Tim O’Grady, 8 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Chinsey, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mac Corey, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Your Mom Acoustic Trio, 6 p.m.
Rock County Historical Society, 440 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Mad Hatters, 5 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
FIBS North, 906 W. Exchange St., Brodhead—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday. Aug. 25
Music
ABC Supply Stadium, 217 Shirland Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 5:30 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Josh Meloy Band, 7:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dixie Duncan, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Jason Petitt, 5 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Matt Jaye, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Chaos in the Kitchen, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—The Dimes, 5 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Joshua Clark, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Comedy night, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.