Thursday, Aug. 11
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Wise Jennings and Good Morning Bedlam, 6 p.m.
Evergreen Golf Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn—Ashes and Sand, 6 p.m.
Flatiron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Wise Jennings and Good Morning Bedlam, 6 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—StereoType, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Marty Jam, 5 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Open mic, 6 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 5 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mike Van Dyke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Cold Fusion, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Josh Calhoun, 6 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 12
MusicAlpine Valley Music Theatre, 2699 County D, East Troy—Phish, 7 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—2AM Band, 7 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Horse 1 Man Band, 5:30 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—JFK the Band, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Jackie Bristow, 8:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Polyjamorous, 7 p.m.
Downtown on the Square, Second Ave., Brodhead—Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—The Gravity of Youth, 6:30 p.m.
The Fuzzy Pig, N8660 Clover Valley Road, Whitewater—Tapestry, 5 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—DJ Donna and Mindi, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Folkin Full Tilt, 8 p.m.
Harry Moore Pavilion, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Cartunes, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Emily Knutson, 5 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Bahama Bon, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Glenn Davis, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Deans Blue country, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Tom Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Gary the Duo, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Johnny B, 6 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Frank and Co. Band, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen, 7 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Kissers, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—State Line Play Boys, 6 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday. Aug. 13
MusicAlpine Valley Music Theatre, 2699 County D, East Troy—Phish, 7 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Audiodrive, 7 p.m.
Badger Bob’s, W8497 County A, Delavan—Small Talk, 4 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Too Sick Charlie, 7 p.m.
Delavan Lake Yacht Club, 1501 Cedar Point Drive, Delavan—Gebel Girls, 11:30 a.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Phil Calkins, 8 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Dan Brusky, 1 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Damaged Goods, 5 pm.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Blue Olives, 8:30 p.m.
Harry Moore Pavilion, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Cartunes, 7 p.m.
Highwood Club House, 80 Forest Ave., Edgerton—The Beaux, 5 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Apex, 3 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Matt Jaye, 4 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Preston Gunderson, 5 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Red Panda Band, 7 p.m.
Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Covert Red, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Ludy, 2 p.m.; Tony Ocean, 7 p.m.
Rosewood Dinner Theatre, 2484 County O, Delavan—Jennifer Mitchell, Hannah Sattler and Claire Kelly, 5 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Evan Pingel, noon.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tim O’Grady Jr., 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Four Wheel Drive, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Saturday Morning Cartel, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Nathan and Brido, 5:30 p.m.
Turtle Tap, 1344 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Over the Limit, 8 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Bucknaked, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Emerald Grove, 6 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Stalley Cats, 8 p.m.
GamesMoose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Sunday. Aug. 14
MusicAlpine Valley Music Theatre, 2699 County D, East Troy—Phish, 7 p.m.
American Legion, 803 N. Page St., Stoughton—Mikey Fuss and Friends, 2 p.m.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Shelley Faith, 1 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Big Al Dorn and Bob Viv, 2 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—JFK the Band, 3 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Open mic, 1 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 3 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Nenno Fredricks Project, 3 p.m.
Harry Moore Pavilion, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—George Nicholson, 1:30 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Wayne Road, 2 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 2 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm Trio, 3 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Indigo Canyon, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, noon.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Jenny Hundt, noon.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Aaron Williams and the Hoo Doo, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Tim O’Grady, 2 p.m.
Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—MadTadders, 3 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., Brodhead—Brodhead Community Band, 6 p.m.
VFW, 2711 S. Afton Road, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 1 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday. Aug. 15
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Indigo Canyon, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter and Tom Holland, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday. Aug. 16
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6 p.m.
Central Park, Menhall Pavilion, 400 N. Main St., Edgerton—Edgerton Community Band, 6:30 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 5 p.m.
Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—D’Lite Duo, 4:30 p.m.
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Joel Baer Big Band, 6:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jackie Brown, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Mr. E, 6 p.m.
GamesBoxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday. Aug. 17
MusicDJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Brook Nunn, 8 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Julius Bindrim, 6 p.m.
Menhall Pavilion, Central Park, 310 N. Main St., Edgerton—Madison Brass Band, 6:30 p.m.
Mocha Moment, 1121 Center Ave., Janesville—Open mic, 5 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Brooklynn Marti, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyMustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 18
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Badass Cover Tunes, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 5 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mike Van Dyke, 6 p.m.
Purdy Park, 100 W. Church St., Orfordville—Stateline Playboys featuring the Zweifel Brothers, 6 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—Matt Smith, 5 p.m.
Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 6 p.m.
ComedyEmmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Comedy for a Cause, 7 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.