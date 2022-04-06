Thursday, April 7
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Over the Limit, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Gregg Cheech Hall, 5 p.m.; Maygen and The Birdwatcher, 6:30 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Karen Shook, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jonny T-Bird and the MPs, 6 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Elements, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Captain Jack Hanson’s Bar and Grill, 615 Cranston Road, Beloit—Comedy night, 7 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Comedy show and open mic, 8 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 8
Music
Alta May's Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Mr. G and Gina Marie, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Sam Baker, 8:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Carisa, 5 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Jimmys, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville— Gary McAdams Band 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Madison County, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—David Hayes, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Deans Blue Country, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Verdict, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Denny Diamond, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Jeff Walski, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Name That Tune, 5 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
Music
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm Duo, 2 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Todd Albright, 8 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Damage Control, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Phil Calkins, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Gary the Duo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bathtub Mothers, 6 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—EG, 4:30 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Shawn Sharp, 2 p.m.; Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ RV, 9 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville— Karaoke 7 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Radio Recall, 6 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Rock Music Mayhem, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—The Doghouse Roses, 7 p.m.
Retro City Rockade, 1944 Center Ave., Janesville—Darious Pro Pittman with Myster G, 7:30 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Ivy Ford Band, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Nathan and Brido, 4 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Frogwater, 6 p.m.
The Watershed Saloon, 4009 South Shore Drive, Delavan—PB and J Unplugged, 8 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Getting Haggard, 6 p.m.
Comedy
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Stand up, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Euchre, 11:30 a.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, Noon.
Sunday, April 10
Music
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Sarah The Red, 11 a.m. .
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 2 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville— Rainbow Bridge 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Open jam, 1 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Acoustic jam with Mr. G and Russ Doyle, 2 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Trivia, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, April 11
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio and Andrew Diehl, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 12
Music
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Marr’Lo, 5 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Strategic, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 13
Music
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Dan Olsen, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Ira DeBoer, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Sandwich Bar, 54 S. Main St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 14
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Mark Hembree Band, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Michael Moncada, 8 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan Blitz, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Radiation, 6 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Elements, 9 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.