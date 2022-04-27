Thursday April 28
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song Circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Doug Sheen, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Stereotype, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Jonathan Lyons, 8 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Jackie Gainey, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—The Doghouse Roses, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Your Mom Acoustic Trio, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Ira DeBoer, 6 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Elements, 9 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 29
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—MadTadders, 6:30 p.m.; Cherry Pie, 8:30 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Bourbon House, 8:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Matt Sayles and the Driftless Revelers, 8:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul H, 6 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Greg Shaffer, 6 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville— Dirtee Sheetz 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—BA Blues Band, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Glenn Davis, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Back 40 Band, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Steve McClanahan, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke night, 8 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—ANDII, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Zaido Cruz, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bar Tabs, 3 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton— Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dan Reilly, Noon; Dem Horney Funkers, 12:30 p.m.; Kelsey Miles, 2:30 p.m.; Madison Country, 4 p.m.; Taylor and Von, 5:30 p.m.; Pink Houses, 8 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—The Rumours, 8:30 p.m.
Badger Bob's, W8497 County A, Delavan—Gas Can Alley, 4 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—90 Proof, 8 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Three Day Rain, 8 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—DJ Jesse James, 7 p.m.
Bullpen Bar and Slots, 6450 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, Illinois—Distilled, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Camplin with Michael Hecht, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Jacob Henry, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Just Dave, 6 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dead Man’s Hand, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville— Damaged Goods 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—River Valley Rangers, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Earthmother, 8 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Vermillion with Flying Fuzz and Zipper, 8 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Tony Rocker, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Dan Whitaker, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Pieptone, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Brido Band, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Cash Box, 4 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—DJ KJ, 6 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Comedy
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open mic, 6 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, Noon.
Sunday, May 1
Music
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Grant Milliren, 2 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Sarah the Red, 11 a.m.
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Hiro Satoh, Noon.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jack Farina Big Band, 2 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Country and bluegrass jam, 1 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 1130 a.m.; Show Rockers, 4 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m.
Comedy
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—World Bowl/Super Series of Comedy, 2 p.m.
Games
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, May 2
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Barefoot Jim Schwarz, Dave Potter & Friends, 7 p.m.
Comedy
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Comedium, 7 p.m.
The Lucky Ducky Diner, 13 N. Franklin St., Janesville—Comedium, 7 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3
Music
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Damage Control, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Matt Smith, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Open mic, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
FIBS North, 906 W. Exchange St., Brodhead—6 p.m.
Sandwich Bar, 54 S. Main St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
Music
Beloit Club, 2327 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 4 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeremy McComb, 7:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Red Ball Het, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Enchanted Onion, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Alyssia Dominguez, 6 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Elements, 9 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.