Thursday, April 27
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song Circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Marr’Lo, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Decades by the Hour, 5 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.
Comedy
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Spring comedy night, 8 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Comedy night, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Euchre, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Trivia, 5:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 28
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m.; Cherry Pie, 9 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Royal Bliss, Emperor’s and Angels, Embers Rise, Normundy and Would You Kindly?, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Acoustic open stafe, 6:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Drafthouse, 101 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Taylor Schereck, 8:30 p.m.
Geneva Tap House, 252 Broad St., Lake Geneva—ER, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Sensations, 8 p.m.
House of Bogini, 152 Center St. Nother, Lake Geneva—Ivy Noemi, 6 p.m.
Lake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Corine Schieldt, 6 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Retro Specz, 7 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Chinsey, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—D.S. Wilson, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Back 40 Band, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—VanDwellers, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Whalen, 7 p.m.
Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—B.Y.B. Fridaze with DJ Alex Witte, 10 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Dave Coy, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm Duo, 5 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—David Louis, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—TFI Friday, 8 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dan Reilly, 12:30 p.m.; Audiodrive, 1 p.m.; Lunch Money, 3 p.m.; Dem Horny Funkers, 5 p.m.; Taylor Schereck and Von, 6 p.m.; Madison County, 8:30 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Solar, Marks of Gray, Dystology, So Called Saints, and Convoy, 8 p.m.
Bernie’s Pub and Grill, 39 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn—90’s Jake, 7 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—3 Day Rain, 8:30 p.m.
Bucky's Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Michael Culezian, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Tim B, 7 p.m.
Drafthouse, 101 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—VanDwellers, 8:30 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Geneva Tap House, 252 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Grant Milliren, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Soul 2 Soul, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Doghouse Roses, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Jimmy Nick and Don’t Tell Mama with special guest, 6 p.m.
Lauderdale Landing, W5625 Westshore Drive, Elkhorn—Twisted Hook, 9 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Chinsey, 8 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Diamonds and Lead, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Nine Thirty Standard, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Chapel Hill Band, 1 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—LUDY, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Big Al Dorn, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Uncle Frank, 7 p.m.
River Jack’s Bar and Grill, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Tim Castle’s Country Legends Tribute, 2 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Pieptone, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Brothers Quinn, 7 p.m.
Wet Bottoms, 723 E. Ellendale Road, Edgerton—Seth James Trio, 1 p.m.; Prodigal Sons, 4:30 p.m.; Shotgun Jane, 8 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Drunken Night Out, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Pink House, noon.
CheezHead Brewing, 414 Pleasant St., Beloit—Greg Mirard, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Banana Wind, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—The Dawg Bones, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Two For the Road, 2 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
Pirate’s Cove Bar and Grill, 622 State Road 50, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Rhuester’s Friendly Village Tavern—5321 S. County D, Afton—Bingo, 11 a.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, May 1
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter & Friends, 7 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
Badger Bob's, W8497 County A, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3
Music
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—VanDwellers, 5 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Writer’s Round with Jenny Lupien, Mason Meyer and TJ Stone, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Open mic, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Jan. 4)
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Bunko, 5:30 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Genisa Wine Bar, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Swingfish, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Sarah Day, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Wetzel Band, 6 p.m.
Truk't, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Jon Bon Stamos, 6 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Euchre, 6 p.m.
Geneva Tap House, 252 Broad St., Lake Geneva—Star Wars trivia, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Drag Queen bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.