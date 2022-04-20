Thursday, April 21
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bill and Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 6 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Blue Moon Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen and Brian Mitchell, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Anna p.s., 6 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Elements, 9 p.m.
ComedyEmmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Comedy for a Cause, 7 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Captain Jack Hanson’s Bar and Grill, 615 Cranston Road, Beloit—Shawn Shelnutt and Mike Stricker, 7 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Game night, 5 p.m.
Friday. April 22
MusicThe Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—The Other LA, The Almas Boneshaker, 8:30 a.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Josh Clark, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Cartunes, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville— Big Bang Baby 7 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—DJ Chris Mas, 7 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Mark Croft, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Candy Cigarette, 5 p.m.; Jake Williams, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 3 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—League of Erics, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Nathan and Brido, 4 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge Band, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
ComedyJanesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Steadily Improv’ing, 7:30 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
MusicThe Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—No Resolve, 8:30 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Don Collins and The Night Shift, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Jeff Stehr, Mark Soriano and Eliza Hanson, 8 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—The Stephen Hull Experience, 3 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Damage Control, 8 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 6 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Eclectic Red, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Jerry Jackson, 6 p.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Phil Calkins, 8 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Gebel Girls, 6 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Sonorous Project, 4:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Sensations, 8:30 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Smooth Blues Band, 6 p.m.
Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St., Delavan—Doghouse Roses, 10 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Munson, 8 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Angela Meyer, 6 p.m.; Bill Robert’s Combo, 8 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Johnny T-Bird Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Andrew Sedlak, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Randy McCallister, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Xeno and Joe, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Tapestry, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Sipis and Young, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Nathan and Brido, 4 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Sortin’ the Mail, 4 p.m.
ComedyThe Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Stand up show, 6 p.m.
GamesEmmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Drag bingo, 7:30 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, noon.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Sunday, April 24
MusicThe Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Carisa, Noon.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville— Decades Rock Band 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Back 40 Band, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Greg Shaffer, 5 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Rhuester’s Friendly Village Tavern—5321 S. County D, Afton—Bingo, 11 a.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, April 25
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Mondo Cortez, 7 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
MusicCafé Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Mark Hummel’s Blues Survivors, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Joel Baer Big Band, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Andy Braun, 6 p.m.
GamesCrafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
MusicHammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva—Matt Jaye, 5 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Olivia Ports, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyMustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Sandwich Bar, 54 S. Main St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song Circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Stereotype, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Jackie Gainey, 7 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—The Doghouse Roses, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Your Mom Acoustic Trio, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.
Truk’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Ira DeBoer, 6 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Elements, 9 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.