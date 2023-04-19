Thursday, April 20
Music
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Sleep Signals, Seilies, Don’t Think Twice, Woad, 8 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Sista Strings, 8 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mac Corey, 5:30 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Chris Schlichting, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Euchre, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Drag queen bingo, 6 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Marvel movie trivia, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 21
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Josh Calhoun, 6:30 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Bobaflex, Fyre Insyde, Morningstar, Siin, Outdrejas and Nothing of Consequence, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Down the Street, 967 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Party Marty with Adam Palm, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—That Gurl, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—With a Bullet, 7 p.m.
Lake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Shelley Faith, 6 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Hairlip Dog, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—JC Ayer, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill “The Horse” Bossingham, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Radiant Beings, 6:30 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary Band, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Exit Plan Acoustic, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Karen Shook, 7 p.m.
Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—B.Y.B. Fridaze with DJ Alex Witte, 10 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Grey and Grayer, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Tommy Odetto Blues Band, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—VanDwellers, 8 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Chris Schlichting, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Music
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Circle the Wolves, Benjamin Trick, Master Plan, Fourth Point, and Battle Red, 8 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Dan Lepien, 8 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—VanDwellers, 8 p.m.
Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—John Siege, Dandy Freling, Bill Camplin, 8:30 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Bill and Jim with Chucked and Born of Ash, 2 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.
Drafthouse, 101 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Zac Matthews, 8:30 p.m.
Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Amy Rose and Brido, 6 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Greg Brady Experience, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve Carrel Jam Session, 5 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Ivy Ford, 7 p.m.
Lake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Dean Richard, 6 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Rough Rider, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—The Hungry Williams, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Suo, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Indigo Blues Band, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Grant Milliren, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Emerald Grove, 7 p.m.
Wet Bottoms, 723 E. Ellendale Road, Edgerton—Tommy Odetto, 7 p.m.
Comedy
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—The Anti-Boss Comedy Show, 4 p.m.
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Chris Schlichting, 7 p.m.
Games
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, Noon.
Sunday, April 23
Music
Alta May's Place, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Tommy and Rob, 1 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Lunch Money, 1 p.m.
The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Lola Blu, noon.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Razors Edge, 3 p.m.
Jonathan's on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Gebel Girls, 5 p.m.
Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva—Dino Ante, Noon.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Paul Hieser, Noon.
River Jack’s Bar and Grill, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—ER, 2 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Noah James Hittner, 2 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Pirate’s Cove Bar and Grill, 622 State Road 50, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, April 24
Music
The Getaway on Lake Como, W4190 W. End Road, Lake Geneva—Blue Rhythm Duo, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Brother John Kattke, 7 p.m.
Games
Badger Bob's, W8497 County A, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
Music
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—D’Lite Duo, 6:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Joel Baer’s Big Band, 6 p.m.
Games
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Drag bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Dan Lepien, Kevin Troester and Tim O’Grady Jr., 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Jordan Bayorgeon, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Jan. 4)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Trapper’s Bar and Grill, 50 N. Union Road, Evansville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song Circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Marr’Lo, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Decades by the Hour, 5 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jason Thomas Band, 5 p.m.
Comedy
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Spring comedy night, 8 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Comedy night, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Trivia, 5:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.