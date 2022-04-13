Thursday, April 14
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Mark Hembree Band, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Michael Moncada, 8 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan Blitz, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Radiation, 6 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Elements, 9 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Game night, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 15
MusicBaker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Jazz night, 8 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Contact High, 7 p.m.
Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Blue Olives, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville— Twang Dragons 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Who’s Who, 9 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Dark Sun and Left of Reason, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Dark Sun and Left of Reason, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Katie Scullin, 7 p.m.
Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Jess, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jon LaPorte, 4 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve Peck, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
MusicCoach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 6 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Carl, 7 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karl, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville— Gas Can Alley 7 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Matt Meyer Duo, 6 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
New Horizon’s Sports Bar & Grill, 214 S. Seventh St., Delavan—Under Siege, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Nine Thirty Standard, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Boyden and Leigh, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Silver Lake Inn, W5543 County A, Elkhorn—Contact High, 7 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Scotty and the Bad Boys, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Hank Kimball and the County Agents, 4 p.m.
Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Peach Vomit, Jazzcore Friction, Dropbear Collective, Party Marty and The Dirt Bags, 9 p.m.
GamesMoose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, Noon.
Sunday, April 17
MusicThe Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Dino Ante, 11 a.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville— Karaoke 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Karen Shook, 2:30 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Easter Drink Chip Hunt jam, 2 p.m.
GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, April 18
MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gerry Hundt, 7 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19
MusicPier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jackie Brown, 5 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Brooklynn Marti, 6 p.m.
Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
GamesCrafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20
MusicDown the Street, 967 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Party Marty, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Craig Baumann Trio, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
ComedyMustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Sandwich Bar, 54 S. Main St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bill and Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 6 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Blue Moon Karaoke, 6 p.m.
Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen and Brian Mitchell, 5:30 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Anna p.s., 6 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Elements, 9 p.m.
ComedyEmmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Comedy for a Cause, 7 p.m.
GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.