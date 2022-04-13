01STOCK_MUSIC_MICROPHONE

Thursday, April 14

MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Mark Hembree Band, 7 p.m.

The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m.

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Michael Moncada, 8 p.m.

Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan Blitz, 5:30 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Radiation, 6 p.m.

5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Elements, 9 p.m.

GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County O, Elkhorn—Game night, 7 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 15

MusicBaker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva—Jazz night, 8 p.m.

Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Contact High, 7 p.m.

Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.

The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Blue Olives, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville— Twang Dragons 7 p.m.

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Who’s Who, 9 p.m.

Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Dark Sun and Left of Reason, 7 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Dark Sun and Left of Reason, 7 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Chris Kohn, 8 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bill Bossingham, 7 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Katie Scullin, 7 p.m.

Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Jess, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.

Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Jon LaPorte, 4 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 5 p.m.

Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve Peck, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.

GamesTimber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

MusicCoach’s Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Paul Hieser, 6 p.m.

Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Carl, 7 p.m.

Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karl, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville— Gas Can Alley 7 p.m.

The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Matt Meyer Duo, 6 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.

New Horizon’s Sports Bar & Grill, 214 S. Seventh St., Delavan—Under Siege, 8 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Nine Thirty Standard, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Boyden and Leigh, 7 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Silver Lake Inn, W5543 County A, Elkhorn—Contact High, 7 p.m.

Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Scotty and the Bad Boys, 5 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Hank Kimball and the County Agents, 4 p.m.

Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—Peach Vomit, Jazzcore Friction, Dropbear Collective, Party Marty and The Dirt Bags, 9 p.m.

GamesMoose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, Noon.

Sunday, April 17

MusicThe Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Dino Ante, 11 a.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville— Karaoke 3 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Karen Shook, 2:30 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Easter Drink Chip Hunt jam, 2 p.m.

GamesThe Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.

Monday, April 18

MusicGrand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gerry Hundt, 7 p.m.

GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Emmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

MusicPier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jackie Brown, 5 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Brooklynn Marti, 6 p.m.

Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.

GamesCrafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

MusicDown the Street, 967 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Party Marty, 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Craig Baumann Trio, 6 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.

ComedyMustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.

GamesBogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Dec. 1)

Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.

The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Sandwich Bar, 54 S. Main St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

MusicThe Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.

Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Bill and Jim’s Most Excellent Acoustic Adventure, 6 p.m.

Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Blue Moon Karaoke, 6 p.m.

Palpable’s Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Whalen and Brian Mitchell, 5:30 p.m.

Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 613 St. Paul Ave., Beloit—Open jam, 7 p.m.

Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Anna p.s., 6 p.m.

5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Elements, 9 p.m.

ComedyEmmy’s Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Comedy for a Cause, 7 p.m.

GamesBarkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.

The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.

Second Salem Brewing, 111 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater—Trivia, 8 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.

Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you