Thursday, April 13
Music
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Grace Morrison and Radoslav Lorkovic, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Dave of Back40 Band and Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 5:30 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Craig Baumann, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Alex Savant, 7 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Euchre, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 14
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—David Hect, 6:30 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Potter, Peck and McAdams, 8 p.m.
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Magpies Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Lara Bell, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—SUPERTUESDAY, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Two Step Country, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
Pat's Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon—Nate and Brido, 7 p.m.
Pete’s Parkside Pub, 103 N. Second St., Delavan—Gebel Girls, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Big Al Duo, 7 p.m.
Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—B.Y.B. Fridaze and DJ Alex Witte, 10 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Elizabeth Mary, 5 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Matthew Adam, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Jeff Trudell, 5 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Stalley Cats, Blackcat Manor, Flaccid Pickle and Badkin, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Will Burkat, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
The Venue, 37 S. Water St., Janesville—Comedy night, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
Music
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Vandwellers, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—The Boston Imposters, 8 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Delavan Lake Store and Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Jeff and Kurt’s Acoustic Refreshment, 7:30 p.m.
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Phil Calkins, 7 p.m.
Drafthouse, 101 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Duo, 8:30 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
The Hive Taproom, W2463 County ES, East Troy—Matt Meyer, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Head’s All Empty, 8 p.m.
Lake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Dino Ante, 6 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—VideoStar, 7 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—DJ, 9 p.m.
O'Riley & Conway's Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Zac Wolf Band, 7 p.m.
Pettit's Lakeview Campground & Bar, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Karaoke with Versatile DJ, 9 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Randy McCallister, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—V Funk, 7 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Michael Whalen, 7 p.m.
River Jack’s Bar and Grill, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Two Guys with Guitars, 7 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Campground, Pub & Grill, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva—Trinadora, 5 p.m.
Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva—Tim and Nate, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—David Hecht and the Who Dat?, 7 p.m.
The Watershed Saloon, 4009 South Shore Drive, Delavan—Gebel Girls, 8 p.m.
Comedy
The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Kimberly Marion, Mike Foundation and Katie Meiners, 5 p.m.
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Will Burkart, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
Games
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Dirty bingo, 7 p.m.
Lauderdale Landing, W5625 Westshore Drive, Elkhorn—Dart tournament, 5 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Bingo, Noon.
Sunday, April 16
Music
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Angela Meyer, Noon; Back40 with Heather and Dave, 2 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Tony Rocker, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Acoustic jam with Mr. G and Russ Doiel, 2 p.m.
5BAR, 530 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Games
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Pirate’s Cove Bar and Grill, 622 State Road 50, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, April 17
Music
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Ivy Ford, 7 p.m.
Games
Badger Bob's, W8497 County A, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Emmy's Bar, 3900 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; DJ, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Progressive Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18
Music
DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—Leah Ina Marie Rachju, 6:30 p.m.
Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Games
Crafted Pizza and Tap, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Freedom Hall, W6904 County A, Elkhorn—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Lake Geneva—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bingo, 7 p.m. (first and third Tuesday of the month).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Trivia, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
Music
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Sista Strings and Evan Lane, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 6:30 p.m.
The Venue, 37 S. Water St., Janesville—The Jimmys, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Illinois—Wednesday Comedy Night, 8:30 p.m.
Games
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Wednesday, starting Jan. 4)
Cattails Bar, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan—Bingo, 6 p.m.
The Depot, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Fast Eddy's Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Drag bingo, 7 p.m.
Stable Rock Winery, 123 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Music
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Sleep Signals, Seilies, Don’t Think Twice, Woad, 8 p.m.
The Boat House, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Sista Strings, 8 p.m.
Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Suite 2007, Lake Geneva—Frank Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Main Street Music & More, 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn—Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Palpable's Pub, 128 S. Bluff St., South Beloit, Illinois—Afternoon dance, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Mac Corey, 5:30 p.m.
The Thirsty Parrot Como, W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva—D’Lite Duo, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Comedy Cabin, 120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville—Chris Schlichting, 7:30 p.m.
Games
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Bootlegger's Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Coach's Bar & Grill, 2745 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Bingo, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Lake House Inn, 1612 E. Hotel Drive, Edgerton—Drag queen bingo, 6 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bingo, 6 p.m. (every other Thursday starting Dec. 2).
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Trivia, 7 p.m.
Pyramid Event Venue, 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills—Marvel movie trivia, 6 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bingo, 6 p.m.
Turtle Lake Tap and Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan—Trivia, 7 p.m.