Thursday, June 11
Music
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m.
Games
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, June 12
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Universal Sound, 7 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Songa, 6 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Kevin Schultz, 6 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Back2Back, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Rock River Rollers, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Pinky & The Brains, 7 p.m.
Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Chris Kohn, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Brooke Nunn, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Hank Kimball and the County Agents, 6 p.m.
Games
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Family Feud Trivia, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 13
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Retro Specz, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E, Janesville—Brooke Nunn and Molly Welch, 4 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Moon Gypsies, 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 14
Music
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dan Reilly, noon (45th anniversary show).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, noon.
Jake’s Junction Pub, 130 Merchant Row, Milton—Kevin Schultz, 3 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—That Gurl with Lakeview, 3 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Sound Effect, 2 p.m. (beach party).
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Jam band, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 2 p.m.
Monday, June 15
Games
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bar bingo, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 17
Games
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bar bingo, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Jam session, 7 p.m.