EDGERTON

The twangs of guitars and the snaps of drumsticks echoed throughout the Edgerton woods on Saturday afternoon.

Bill Conway and his four sons played an entire concert of songs, everything from the snarls of “Santeria” to The Beatles. A few amplifiers sat on stumps, and two of the Conway boys played in their bare feet.

Because COVID-19 has canceled any possible live shows in area bars or other venues, the family band performs a wide assortment of songs outside its home. Shows are shared through Facebook Live at least every two weeks to continue providing music for others.

Conway said the idea came about after some friends asked about the band sharing music on social media and after some neighbors mentioned it would be nice to hear music since they are stuck at home.

“We just kind of put the two together,” he said.

Conway’s sons—Yo, 27; Richie, 25; Lee, 21, and Henry, 20—all play several instruments. Based on the song they are performing, the siblings take turns between the drum kit, bass guitar, electric guitar and microphone. Bill plays guitar and sings on nearly every song, and his wife, Mika, records the band’s performances.

“Everyone can pretty much play everything,” he said. “We switch between songs.

“Everybody has side projects,” he added. “I play with guys in Madison and a dude in Janesville. The boys are in bands up in Madison, and one is in an a capella group. We just come together for a family band project whenever we have time.”

Bill is a world history teacher at Parker High School. His family members perform in separate bands during the school year and then travel to their second home in Japan to perform during the summer. It’s uncertain whether the Conways will go to Japan this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the quarantine, Richie, Lee and Henry have been living with their family in Edgerton. Yo travels back and forth from his Madison home to perform with them.

“It’s something (playing music) we always do, and it’s been tough to have that cut out of our lives,” Bill said. ”We always play out in the community, and to not be able to do it in front of friends and people has been tough.

“But we love jamming together, and we know some people can still hear it through Facebook and the neighbors. It’s just something normalizing knowing that people can hear it.”

The band plays everything from oldies to classic rock, funk, country and the blues, Bill said.

When Yo and Richie were younger, the two started picking up instruments and began practicing. One night, they opened for their father’s band. The younger brothers soon followed suit.

Richie, who is typically on guitar, said that while performing music as a family is unusual, it has always been normal to him.

“It’s kind of funny. The weird thing was that we didn’t notice it was unique until people pointed it out,” he said. “It’s been like that my whole life. We grew up in a house that was littered with instruments everywhere. It was normal to pick them up and mess around. It was only in retrospect that you realized it was a neat little thing we do as a family.”

For Lee, who is normally on drums, having music during quarantine gives the family a chance to reminisce and appreciate not only music, but each other. He said he is happy his parents and siblings can share their love for music with others.

“I realize how lucky we are that it worked out timing-wise ... that we had to come home from college,” he said. “It was just like the old days, when we could jam around and just live with our tight-knit family. We want to bring positivity and show people we were still hanging out and performing together.”

Youngest son and bass guitarist Henry appreciates the time the family is spending together after being away because of college.

“As a family, it’s kind of cool. It’s just something we can all connect through,” he said. “It’s unique but interesting for us.”

While the Conways enjoy sharing their love for music through these mini-concerts, the family is ready for the moment it can one again take the stage in front of larger crowds.

“That’s the one thing we’re definitely itching to do,” Richie said. “The one setback is we don’t have the physical crowd, and I think that’s something we’re all looking forward to doing.

“I think we’ll go back with twice the enthusiasm, and it will be nice to eventually release that on stage.”