JANESVILLE
When “Bus Stop” hits the stage at the Janesville Performing Arts Center later this month, those in the audience might notice a younger cast compared to the usual Stage One Inc. community theater performance.
Only one cast member is older than 35, which is something out of the ordinary for such a show, said Director Bernice White.
“I think the younger cast brings a freshness and a fresh approach to the characters. There’s a really good energy to the cast and a lot of excitement,” she said.
“Bus Stop” is based on a 1956 film starring Marilyn Monroe in which a pair of cowboys from Montana attend a rodeo in Phoenix, where one of them falls in love with a cafe singer. The cowboys, singer and others are stranded at the bus stop for the night due to weather, and the cast members learn about each other and about self-exploration.
The show takes those in attendance on a roller coaster, White said.
“There will definitely be a wide range of emotions,” she said. “I think most people will leave very satisfied. It’s got kind of a bittersweet ending that really sticks with you and doesn’t end the way most people expect it to.”
White said part of that is due to the plot having a sense of realism and relatability.
“There’s things that happen that I don’t think anyone sees coming,” she said. “It’s very down to earth in a way, too.”
There are a variety of endings in the show, and they’re not all good,” she added. “It’s kind of like relating to real life because not everything is either good or bad. There’s good things and bad things that happen in every circumstance you’re in.”
While the cast skews younger, there still will be plenty of proven talent included the cast, White said.
“Everybody is very experienced,” she said. “They’re all seasoned and very good to work with. They’re all very intelligent about their own characters and have really good ideas about the way they should act,” she said.
Aria Wagner is a 17-year-old from Janesville who plays Elma Duckworth, a naive high school waitress. Wagner said the performance will feature a wide scope of characters that matches the cast perfectly.
“I think the main purpose of this show is to just represent a bunch of different people,” she said. “The main theme is loneliness and how different people experience their loneliness.
“I think it’s different from any play I’ve ever seen,” she added. “It’s so simple but also very complicated, and the characters really learn a lot about these raw emotions.”
Cast member Brandon Pederson plays Bo Decker, a 21-year-old cowboy who has never left the ranch and falls in love with Wagner’s character. Decker pretends to be someone he’s not, which Pederson said will be a fun exploration for audience members.
“They (the audience) can expect a lot of primitive themes and to be highly entertained, especially if they’re not traditionally into theater,” he said. “I would consider this a good beginner’s show.”
Pederson said he hopes the community will come out to experience the show. Based on current rehearsals and past community theater performances, he believes “Bus Stop” could be “magical.”
“Your whole life can be stolen away for two hours,” he said. “Community theater is special because there are a lot of moments where you can experience magic within art that you may never see again. I think this show could do that.”