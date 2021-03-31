JANESVILLE
It looked for a while that things were going to get back to normal.
But despite plans for a soft reopening April 23 and a grand reopening May 7, Wildwood Theatres/Movies 16, 3100 Deerfield Drive, has announced it will postpone its reopening until Memorial Day weekend.
According to the theater’s General Manager, Sarah Lehr, the film industry’s continued postponement of film releases forced the decision.
“Wildwood Theatres is saddened to announce that we will not be opening on our advertised date, April 23, 2021. This decision is due to producers, distributors and film studios continuing to postpone the release of films and struggle to navigate distribution,” Lehr said in a statement. “Because of this, it is almost financially impossible for theaters to obtain and/or maintain revenue. Under these circumstances, it is essential that we reopen with careful thought and consideration.
“It is our goal to welcome everyone back Memorial Day weekend. We look forward to having our customers back and greatly appreciate your support and patience during these hard times.”
A feature in the March 11 edition of The Gazette’s kicks section chronicled Wildwood’s plan to reopen as distributors said they would finally be releasing several highly-anticipated films that had previously been on hold. These included Disney’s “Black Widow,” which was set for release May 7 and was the impetus behind Wildwood’s grand reopening schedule.
Disney has now announced the film, part of the popular Marvel cinematic universe, will be released July 9 both in theaters and on Disney+.
“Black Widow” joins such films as “No Time to Die,” “Mulan,” “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Peter Rabbit: The Runaway” to have their releases frozen due to circumstances associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other local movie theaters either remain open or have announced plans to reopen this month.
- Whitewater Cinemas, 151 E. Pearson Lane, Whitewater, remains open. For more information, visit Whitewater
- Cinemas.com or call 262-458-2221.
- Classic Cinemas, 2799 Cranston Road, Beloit, plans to reopen Thursday, April 15, according to its website. For more information, visit ClassicCinemas.com/Beloit or call 608-368-1100.
- Emagine Geneva Lakes, 2565 Highway 120, Lake Geneva, currently is open. For more information, visit Emagine
- -Entertainment.com or call 262-475-2300.