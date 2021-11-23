JANESVILLE—When you hear the words “White Christmas,” what exactly comes to mind?
Do you think of the Bing Crosby standard, or maybe the movie of the same name? Perhaps you picture the meteorological phenomenon that frequently seems to avoid those of us who live here in southern Wisconsin.
Whatever you might imagine, know the phrase itself is merely an idea—a heartwarming thought that offers comfort to many as yet another holiday season approaches.
Students at Parker Arts Academy will offer their own spin on “White Christmas” when they present the popular Irving Berlin musical beginning Friday, Dec. 3, at Parker High School.
For director Jim Tropp, hopes for a return to normality will be a big part of the message.
“When we were looking at shows, I said we needed to—coming out of COVID-19—do a show people love,” he said. “This is a feel-good, ‘let’s come back to the theater’ musical. We looked at other musicals, but I said, ‘We really need to do White Christmas.’”
Though the production was part of the Parker High School theater season in 2017, Tropp and his fellow directors felt there were enough opportunities for a new spin on the old classic to make it a completely different production.
“It’s not going to be the same ‘White Christmas,’” he said. “It’s going to be the same songs and the same storyline, but it’s going to look and feel different.
“I compare it this way: The last one was beautiful; this one is going to be elegant.”
“White Christmas” tells the story of two Army soldiers, Bob and Phil, who visit their former general at his rural inn in Vermont. The lodge is struggling to survive as a lack of snow near the holidays has resulted in a drop-off in guests.
Using their skills as performers, Bob and Phil round up members of their old Army division in an effort to save the property. Joining the effort are the sister act of Judy and Betty Haynes, who also become Bob and Phil’s love interests.
Though acting and singing are the staples of any great musical, dancing is central to “White Christmas.”
“I’m most excited about the dancing, specifically ‘The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing’ (number),” said Owen Pittenger, who is cast as one of the Phils. “It’s a duet between Phil and Judy while they’re dancing and it’s this romantic moment, but it’s also challenging for me and my scene partner with the dancing aspect.”
Pittenger’s scene partner, Leah Sodemann, also has a soft spot for the show’s dance numbers.
“My favorite part with most musicals is definitely the dancing, and especially for this show,” said Sodemann, who plays one of the Judys. “There’s a big variety as we have tap numbers, jazz numbers and partner dances, and it’s the variety that makes this a lot of fun.”
Both juniors, Pittenger and Sodemann have developed a friendship they say makes their on-stage “relationship” more palatable.
“There are a lot of romantic scenes where I feel I’d be more uncomfortable doing with someone I didn’t know,” Pittenger said. “Leah has been my friend since I started doing musicals, and that makes it easier.”
Sodemann agrees, but admits being friends can make those scenes tricky.
“We’ve been in shows together before, so we’re very comfortable around each other,” she said. “But it can make the scenes a little awkward. Like when we had to pretend to like, like each other.”
Regardless, the chemistry between Pittenger, Sodemann and the rest of the cast is sure to shine through as Parker presents its annual “Christmas card” to theater fans.
“The last time (Parker performed “White Christmas”), it had a bit more of a homey kind of feel,” Sodemann said. “This is a little more classy and fancy with flashy costumes. It’s going to be very entertaining for the people watching.”