Thursday, Nov. 29
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Glenn Davis and Pops Fletcher, 7 p.m.
Variety
Off the Hook Grub and Pub, 3515 W. County M, Indianford—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7:30 p.m.
Jazz
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 30
Rock
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Denim ‘n’ Leather, 9 p.m.
Acoustic
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Six String Theory, 8 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Friction Farm, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Three Good Men, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Josh Richter and the boys, 8 p.m.
The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 9 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve Peck, Michael Nehls and Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Brian Matteson and Marques Johnson of Gary the Band, 2 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.
Vannie Gogh, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 1
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Modifier, Revolution-X, On My Six and So Called Saints, 9 p.m. (October Rage fundraiser)
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Leaving JanesVegas, 8 p.m.
Variety
Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern, 99 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—BCT, 9 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Miller, 8:30 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Pat McCurdy, 9 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Side Gig Prophets, 8 p.m.
Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Evan Murdock & The Imperfect Strangers, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Janesville schools strings ensemble, 4:30 p.m.
Jazz
Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Craig High School Jazz Band II, 2:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 2
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 3 p.m.
Jazz
Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Beloit Memorial Jazz Band, 1 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 3
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys featuring Westside Andy, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Comedy
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Larry Reeb, 7:30 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
